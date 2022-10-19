ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Jendrycka
3d ago

pretty sure it's been here for a while now, it's just catching the new definition the left made up to make it seem like it wasn't happening!

Scott C.
3d ago

The news announcement last week that the US economy was in a Deep Recession during Obama's first term but media covered up the reports - I think, from Economic Courses, that 2 quarters of negative growth means we are in a Recession - IF the News is reporting we are heading to a Recession it means Deep Recession! The cost of supply from the farmlands is going to increase as fertilizer is up 200%, the cost increase of diesel to run machines and trucks to get products to market are passed down to the common buyers Expect to see prices double in a year for all food products UNLESS states give Biden the 🖕and start pumping oil and getting American oil to refineries.. Remember to Vote Conservative ( usually RED) in the mid terms!

Ronald Gallegos
3d ago

we have been in a recession, he is not worried about the people he is worried about his profits that is all.

Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
AOL Corp

What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.

As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Taste Of Home

There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why

The year 2022 might be winding down to an end, but the food shortages, unfortunately, just keep coming. After news of a possible tomato shortage earlier this year, we’re now hearing that another kitchen staple might be up next. Butter seems set to be next on the list of...
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production

Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
