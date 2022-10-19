pretty sure it's been here for a while now, it's just catching the new definition the left made up to make it seem like it wasn't happening!
The news announcement last week that the US economy was in a Deep Recession during Obama's first term but media covered up the reports - I think, from Economic Courses, that 2 quarters of negative growth means we are in a Recession - IF the News is reporting we are heading to a Recession it means Deep Recession! The cost of supply from the farmlands is going to increase as fertilizer is up 200%, the cost increase of diesel to run machines and trucks to get products to market are passed down to the common buyers Expect to see prices double in a year for all food products UNLESS states give Biden the 🖕and start pumping oil and getting American oil to refineries.. Remember to Vote Conservative ( usually RED) in the mid terms!
we have been in a recession, he is not worried about the people he is worried about his profits that is all.
Related
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Government data proves ‘corporate greed’ isn’t causing inflation, contrary to Dem claims: economists
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Melinda French Gates said her divorce from Bill Gates was 'unbelievably painful,' but COVID gave her 'the privacy to get through it'
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food
These retail chains may not survive a recession
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Companies are losing the return to office battle because they refuse to see the office for what it is (empty)
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Fox Business
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 33