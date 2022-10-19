ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: Bill Barr says Durham case exposes Russia investigation corruption and report will 'take things further'

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Chopperdude911
3d ago

We can only hope! I think Durham kinda knew that this trial was a lost cause, however, it exposed FBI/DOJ corruption at the highest levels. It ain’t over til it’s over. I believe the juicy stuff is yet to come!

Stanley Paige
3d ago

barr, who carried water for trump, for an eternity , has the audacity to speak of corruption! he reduced the Mueller report to just a few sentences that he said exonerates trump! barr's report was so biased and removed from the truth that Mueller issued his own rebuttal! this report in no shape, form, or fashion, exonerates Donald trump!

joe
3d ago

Mueller published his letter to Barr telling him to STOP LYING about the Mueller Report. New York Times 5/1/19. PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE. duh

