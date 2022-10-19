The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night, shutting out the San Diego Padres 2-0 at Petco Park.

Zack Wheeler and two relievers limited the Padres to one hit, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber hit solo home runs for the Phillies in the win.

It's a quick turnaround for Game 2, with San Diego looking to bounce back on Wednesday afternoon. Playing in their first NLCS since 1998, the Padres defeated the 101-win New York Mets in the wild card series and 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday's Game 2:

Time : 4:35 p.m. ET

: 4:35 p.m. ET TV channel : Fox / Fox Sports 1

: Fox / Fox Sports 1 Live stream: FoxSports.com

FoxSports.com Starting pitchers : RHP Aaron Nola, Phillies vs. LHP Blake Snell, Padres

: RHP Aaron Nola, Phillies vs. LHP Blake Snell, Padres Betting info : SportsBookWire.usatoday.com

Phillies players celebrate the Game 1 win on Tuesday. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

What time is Phillies vs. Padres NLCS Game 2?

First pitch is scheduled for 4;35 p.m. ET at Petco Park

What TV channel is Phillies vs. Padres on?

Wednesday's game will air on Fox and Fox Sports 1.

How do I live stream Phillies vs. Padres NLCS Game 2?

You can live stream Wednesday's game at FoxSports.com or FuboTV .

Who are the Phillies, Padres' starting pitchers for Game 2?

Right-hander Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA) takes the mound in Game 2 for the Phillies. He has been dominant in two starts this postseason, winning both while tossing 12 ⅔ scoreless innings against the Cardinals and Braves.

Lefty Blake Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA ) makes his third start of the postseason, having given up three earned runs with eight walks in 8⅔ innings against the Mets and Dodgers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phillies vs. Padres: NLCS Game 2 time, TV channel, pitchers, how to watch Wednesday