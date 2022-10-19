Read full article on original website
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
"It's something that we typically do as parents," the little girl's mother said "We worry about our kids. We want what's best for them. We want them to be happy and healthy."
Mystery Over Viral Mountain Lion Video in Iowa Solved
The odds of being fatally attacked by a mountain lion are around one in a billion. You’re far more likely to be killed by a lightning strike or win the Powerball lottery than you are to be mauled by a cougar. That said, it’s always better to be safe...
A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
The Mississippi Brewing Company announces Halloween Bash set for October 29
Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re still scouring for plans nearly one week out, The Mississippi Brewing Company humbly invites you to attend their haunting Halloween Bash set for Saturday, October 29. From 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., you’re invited to partake in live music from...
‘You are part of history’
MARSHALLTOWN — Walter Day, often called the “Father of Esports,” visited Marshalltown Community College Friday morning and wowed the large audience of students and visitors with the history of the competitive gaming industry and how Iowa fits into the global esports arena. Day founded the Twin Galaxies...
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
Des Moines Police warn of a mountain lion that turns out to be a house cat
(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Police Department warned locals about a mountain lion Thursday, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say it’s just a house cat. Around noon yesterday, a Des Moines Police Facebook post showed they were launching an investigation with Iowa DNR to find the big cat captured on camera in the Grays Woods neighborhood. The animal has since been confirmed by Iowa DNR to be a house cat.
UPDATE: Iowa DNR says mountain lion in Des Moines actually a house cat
UPDATE: The Iowa DNR told WHO 13 that the reported mountain lion in Des Moines was actually someone’s housecat. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion. The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 […]
A Beloved Iowa Zoo Animal is Being Moved to the West Coast
The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is getting ready to say goodbye to Raza! According to social media, the nearly 2-year-old giraffe will be relocating to a new zoo next week. Back on January 18th of 2021, Raza was born at the Blank Park Zoo to parents Skye and Jakobi. 36-hours after his birth, he was determined to be six feet with a weight of 125 pounds! The name Raza, meaning "hope," was chosen by voters online.
Early spike in RSV cases has Iowa healthcare providers concerned
A respiratory illness for kids is peaking early in Iowa and leading to more hospitalizations.
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa Heartlanders Return To The Ice Friday Night
Iowa's newest ECHL team returns to the ice tonight for the first home game of the team's second season!. The Iowa Heartlanders played their inaugural season at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa last year, in the 2021-2022 season. For opening night, the Heartlanders are starting off with a...
Earn Your Fam’s Thanksgiving Turkey At Muscatine’s Turkey Trot
We're in the season of carbs and rapidly coming up on Turkey Day and there's a cool event in the QCA to celebrate it. Muscatine will be having their Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 19 (you can sleep in on Thanksgiving Day for this one) at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.
New thrift store aims to make an impact in Des Moines community
DES MOINES, Iowa –It’s that time of year again when shopping can take on some urgency. The need is coming as cold winds blow into the state of Iowa. A new store has opened which may help some people get what they need for winter without paying an arm and a leg. Thriftmart, on Euclid […]
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
Iowa Teenager Facing Two Gun Related Felonies in Grundy Co.
An out-of-state teenager was charged with two felonies in Grundy County. Camren Montgomery, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa was charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a class two felony and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Identification Marks, a class three felony. The Grundy County Proactive...
What Happened to WEEK-TV Peoria Meteorologist Devan Masciulli?
In just one year at WEEK-TV, Devan Masciulli rose to become Peoria’s favorite meteorologist. However, when her viewers did not see her on the broadcast for the last few days, they wondered what had happened to Devan Masciulli and where she was. The meteorologist has recently announced the reason behind her absence on social media. Devan Masciulli’s family is having a hard time after an unfortunate tragedy. Read on to find out what happened to the meteorologist and her family in this Devan Masciulli wiki.
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
