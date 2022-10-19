Read full article on original website
Behind the Band Name: How Bob Dylan Helped Judas Priest Find Their Name
Just two years before Judas Priest formed, Bob Dylan released a song that would inspire the band’s name. Pulled from “The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest,” off Dylan’s eighth album, John Wesley Harding, the song followed the story of two friends, one meeting a terrible fate. Frankie borrowed money from Judas one day, to reach eternity in a brothel before dying 16 days later from thirst in his friend’s arms.
Judas Priest Resumes 50th-Anniversary Tour With Deep-Cut Set
Judas Priest resumed their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour on Thursday in Wallingford, Conn., breaking out a slew of deep cuts that hadn't been played live in years, sometimes decades. You can see the full set list and videos from the performance below. The Metal Gods opened their 17-song show...
K.K. Downing Confirms He’ll Play With Judas Priest at Rock Hall
K.K. Downing says that getting onstage with Judas Priest again at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be like riding the proverbial bicycle, even after a dozen years away from the band. "It's what I've done so many times," the guitarist tells UCR. "It's almost like cracking a beer, let alone riding a bike. It's embedded in me. It's what I do. So it'll be quite something to look forward to, just to get up there and crank the amps up and just do it once again, for that short moment in time."
Judas Priest’s Hall of Fame Medley to Include Multiple Ex-Members
Former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks said the band were planning a medley performance when they appear for their November induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He’ll take part in the eight-minute show in Los Angeles along with former guitarist K.K. Downing and semi-retired member Glenn Tipton, with a total of seven musicians on stage. Making the event happen includes getting over the acrimony with Downing, who quit in 2011, and dealing with Tipton’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, which has limited his playing ability in recent years.
Les Binks Reveals Lineup for Judas Priest Rock Hall Performance
Bit by bit, the past and present members have started to reveal the plans for Judas Priest's performance at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction next month. The latest bit of intel comes from former drummer Les Binks, who revealed that the forthcoming performance will feature three guitarists and two drummers.
Stevie Nicks Said She Would Have Left Fleetwood Mac to Join This Band
Stevie Nicks once said she would have quit Fleetwood Mac to join another rock and roll band.
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
25 things only hardcore fans know about Led Zeppelin III
We pay tribute to the Welsh cottages, pints of beer and pet dogs that made Led Zeppelin III possible
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
New Cover Puts Joe Walsh’s ‘Life’s Been Good’ Back on the Charts
More than 40 years after its release, the Joe Walsh classic “Life’s Been Good” is being embraced by a new generation of music fans thanks to a popular updated version by reggae-rock group Dirty Heads. The original tune arrived in 1978 on Walsh’s fourth solo album, But...
In Honor Of Jerry Lee Lewis’s Induction Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame, Watch His Performance Of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti”
Jerry Lee Lewis… a timeless classic. Finally receiving his medallion and place in Country Music’s Hall of Fame, Jerry Lee was a staple in country music after transitioning from rock & roll in the late 1960s. He was a performer at heart, known for putting on a show with his rockabilly translation on hits like “Great Balls of Fire.” He was also a star-studded pianist, who spent his later years in the industry performing songs by greats like Hank Williams.
Top 200 ’70s Songs
Focusing on a decade in which classic rock came into its own, the below list of the Top 200 '70s Songs spans the gamut of cornerstone bands. Some were on their way out. But former members of the Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel began crafting solo gems for the ages. The stalwart Rolling Stones, meanwhile, showed they weren't going anywhere – fighting through addiction only to emerge right in the middle of the disco zeitgeist.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again
Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
BBC
Birmingham: Black Sabbath pub The Crown returns as music venue
A Birmingham pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig is to be restored as a live music venue after years of closure. In its heyday, The Crown in the city centre also hosted other local acts that would go on to become household names, including Led Zeppelin and UB40.
Todd Rundgren, ‘Space Force': Album Review
Todd Rundgren's restless creativity has served him well over the years. Whether crafting solo masterpieces like Something/Anything? and A Wizard, a True Star, or producing albums for artists as diverse as Grand Funk Railroad and XTC, he's as precision-driven as he is indiscriminating. Those personality traits make him an ideal...
Led Zeppelin Had Less Than 3 Weeks to Record ‘Presence’ Because of The Rolling Stones
Led Zeppelin was fast in the studio when they recorded Presence at a furious pace because of The Rolling Stones.
Paul McCartney and John Lennon Entered 1 Hall of Fame Without Beatles Bandmates George Harrison and Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney and John Lennon made it into one musical hall of fame and left George Harrison and Ringo Starr behind.
Taylor Hawkins’ Final Filmed Interview Appears in Drummers Movie
Taylor Hawkins will be featured in an upcoming documentary. It is the last filmed interview before the Foo Fighters drummer’s death in March. He's one of several musicians to appear in Let There Be Drums!, which also includes appearances by Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland, Jason Bonham and Chad Smith. It was made by Justin Kreutzmann, son of the Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann.
