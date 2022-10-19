Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Related
MLive.com
Game Day Grand Rapids! Player of the Week receives MSU offer
Forest Hills Eastern’s Bryson Kuzdzal caused quite a stir on and off the field this past week. The senior running back scored six touchdowns in the Hawks’ 65-36 win against Ottawa Hills. Kuzdzal rushed for four scores, had a 24-yard touchdown reception and returned a kickoff 88 yards for another to lead the Hawks to the OK Gold Conference victory.
MLive.com
Muskegon celebrates coach’s birthday with emphatic win over Mona Shores
Muskegon football defeats Mona Shores 55-35 MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Big Reds didn’t need any extra motivation ahead of their OK Green Conference showdown with Mona Shores on Friday night, but when you add a little extra gasoline to a heated rivalry, you’re bound to see some fireworks.
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Week 9
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 21
Muskegon football defeats Mona Shores 55-35 MUSKEGON – Week 9 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action. Below are the final scores from across the...
WILX-TV
In My View: Could MSU beat UM three years in a row?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Michigan next week, many Spartan players can say they beat Michigan three years in a row - very few Spartans can make that claim from years in past. And a win next week and in Spartan Stadium next year would make...
Two Michigan natives named to US Youth Girls Soccer National Team
Two Michigan soccer standouts have been named to the Under-16 girls U.S. Youth National Team, US Soccer announced this week. Dexter native Chloe Ricketts and Mya Brandon of Canton travel to the Nike Headquarters in Portland, Oregon from Oct. 23-30 for training camp, which will be led by new U-16 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Patchy Toledo.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
*The scoreboard will be updated as results become available. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Michigan Man To Crown USA Mullet Champ On Today Show
Fenton, Michigan business owner of Bridge Street Exchange and creator of USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola, will announce this year's mullet champion live on the Today Show. The public votes have been counted and the title of Mane Event Champion will go to one of three finalists. These are the...
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
Michigan vs Michigan State: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite over Spartans
Michigan vs Michigan StateMichigan vs Michigan State: Opening point spread revealedWhat time will the game kick-off?. Both Michigan and Michigan State are currently in their bye week, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Wolverines and Spartans are already knee-deep in preparations for their head-to-head battle at the Big House on October 29th.
saturdaytradition.com
Erick All announces successful ‘life-changing surgery’ on Instagram post
Erick All recently took to Instagram to announce that he underwent a “life-changing” surgery. The senior TE has not played since the Week 3 matchup with UConn due to an “undisclosed” injury. While there has been no official announcement, the assumption is that it is a back injury that dates back to 2021.
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
wcsx.com
Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook. We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
nbc25news.com
Saginaw S.T.E.M. event held at Thompson Middle School
SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw STEM is sparking interest in technology among students. The acronym STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. New links: Police: 15-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting. The program is called STEM Saturdays, and it offers recurring free events for kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Students...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
wrif.com
Karen Newman Tells All About Her Absence at Detroit Red Wing Games – Meltdown
Where has Karen Newman been? I hit her up and she zoomed in to talk about her absence at the Detroit Red Wing games, in her own words. “Okay, so listen, I’m not coming back. Uh, if they, there’s a chance that they, I don’t know, after the article that was out, they might not call me back even for a special game, but if they do, I’m happy to go down there just like we did last year. You know, Meltdown, they had me down for four really awesome games. They were special games. and I was very, very honored again, to be part of that. I don’t intend or don’t expect to get called at this point for the season, unless there’s a special occasion, and I’m happy to go and sing.”
Comments / 0