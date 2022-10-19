ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

MLive.com

Game Day Grand Rapids! Player of the Week receives MSU offer

Forest Hills Eastern’s Bryson Kuzdzal caused quite a stir on and off the field this past week. The senior running back scored six touchdowns in the Hawks’ 65-36 win against Ottawa Hills. Kuzdzal rushed for four scores, had a 24-yard touchdown reception and returned a kickoff 88 yards for another to lead the Hawks to the OK Gold Conference victory.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 21

Muskegon football defeats Mona Shores 55-35 MUSKEGON – Week 9 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action. Below are the final scores from across the...
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Could MSU beat UM three years in a row?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Michigan next week, many Spartan players can say they beat Michigan three years in a row - very few Spartans can make that claim from years in past. And a win next week and in Spartan Stadium next year would make...
EAST LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Man To Crown USA Mullet Champ On Today Show

Fenton, Michigan business owner of Bridge Street Exchange and creator of USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola, will announce this year's mullet champion live on the Today Show. The public votes have been counted and the title of Mane Event Champion will go to one of three finalists. These are the...
FENTON, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Saginaw S.T.E.M. event held at Thompson Middle School

SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw STEM is sparking interest in technology among students. The acronym STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. New links: Police: 15-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting. The program is called STEM Saturdays, and it offers recurring free events for kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Students...
SAGINAW, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Karen Newman Tells All About Her Absence at Detroit Red Wing Games – Meltdown

Where has Karen Newman been? I hit her up and she zoomed in to talk about her absence at the Detroit Red Wing games, in her own words. “Okay, so listen, I’m not coming back. Uh, if they, there’s a chance that they, I don’t know, after the article that was out, they might not call me back even for a special game, but if they do, I’m happy to go down there just like we did last year. You know, Meltdown, they had me down for four really awesome games. They were special games. and I was very, very honored again, to be part of that. I don’t intend or don’t expect to get called at this point for the season, unless there’s a special occasion, and I’m happy to go and sing.”
DETROIT, MI

