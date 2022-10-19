The Aquinnah select board wants more information before they support a shared-use agreement for a Menemsha dock lease. Vern Welch, a Menemsha dock leaseholder, met with the board on Thursday and informed them that he has been in discussion with the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group about the possibility of raising some of their shellfish seeds until they can be “sold and distributed” at his dock.

AQUINNAH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO