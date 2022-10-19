Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
To pay or not to pay?
A request to financially reward West Tisbury assistant emergency director Jennelle Gadowski for her role in the migrants situation in September opened up a larger conversation surrounding pay for West Tisbury emergency management workers. According to West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand, the request came from Oak Bluffs Fire Chief...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC denies liability in suit over workforce housing
On Tuesday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission filed a response to a lawsuit by Lampost building owner Adam Cummings. Cummings went to court after commissioners denied his request to lift restrictions on short-term rentals at the Oak Bluffs location. The original complaint, filed in Dukes County Superior Court on Sept....
Martha's Vineyard Times
County treasurer may become appointed role
At their Wednesday meeting, the Dukes County Commission unanimously approved changes to legislation that would allow for the county treasurer to go from being an elected position to an appointed one. Ultimately, it will be up to Dukes County voters whether this change happens. Additionally, the commission unanimously voted to...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shared-use lease considered for shellfish program
The Aquinnah select board wants more information before they support a shared-use agreement for a Menemsha dock lease. Vern Welch, a Menemsha dock leaseholder, met with the board on Thursday and informed them that he has been in discussion with the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group about the possibility of raising some of their shellfish seeds until they can be “sold and distributed” at his dock.
