Treynor, IA

Treynor meets ACGC in first round playoff tilt

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Treynor) For the 21st time in school history the Treynor Cardinals have made the football playoffs. Their first round matchup will be at ACGC.

Coach Jeff Casey admits slowing down the state’s 2nd best rushing attack will be a pretty big challenge. “They have kids that really bought in. You can tell watching on film how bought in they are to their process. They have some really fast skill kids. I saw them in track this spring and now I see them out here on the football field. It’s going to be tough to slow them down. We’re going to have to be sharp on Friday.”

Treynor was 4-1 at one point, before running up against ranked opponents Underwood and Kuemper Catholic. They come into the playoffs on the heels of a lopsided win over MVAOCOU. “We continue to get better. You would expect that after eight games of the season.” Casey says, “A couple tough games there, but came back and played really well this past Friday. We saw improvement. That’s all you can ask is that they give really good effort and get better week to week so I’m happy with that.”

Coach Casey is impressed with ACGC’s defense. “They get off the ball fast, they attack. They fly around. That’s one thing that stood out to me is they get guys to the football and are really good tacklers. Their weight room is really paying off.”

Karson Elwood has put together a big season with 47 catches for 712 yards and eight scores. Kyle Moss is the team’s top rusher with 643 yards and five TD’s. Moss had an especially impressive run a week ago that saw him break several tackles. “It was great. He’s one of those kind of throw back farm kids that everyone loves to have. If we had a lot of Kyle Moss’s we’d be feeling pretty good. He leads by example. He just kind of puts his head down and works. He’s the first guy in the weight room and the last guy out.”

Treynor completely revamped their offense this year and it’s been a smooth transition. “The kids have really, really learned quickly this year. It allowed us to do some additional things that I didn’t know we would be able to do at this point this year. I thought it might be further down the road on the future. They’ve been students of the game. They’ve asked great questions and studied film.”

Treynor is making their fourth playoff appearance in the last five years.

