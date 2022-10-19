ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Plow driver shortage could cause issues this winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With Syracuse averaging more than 120 inches of snow every single year, the city is looking to get ahead of a snow plow driver shortage before the winter season arrives. Department of Public Works Commissioner, Jeremy Robinson, says Syracuse is currently down 17 drivers. He said...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

City of Syracuse has important reminders going into leaf pickup season

Syracuse's Mayor Ben Walsh announced Thursday that the City of Syracuse DPW will launch its overnight shift starting on November 6. The overnight DPW crew is starting to prepare for the possibility of snow as winter approaches. But before that snow comes, they will start picking up leaves around the City at night.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Mayor Walsh Announces Road Reconstruction on Avery Avenue

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project beginning on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Avenue from West Genesee Street to Grand Avenue beginning Monday, October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while work is being done....
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Is it mid autumn or late summer?

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Saturday was a picture perfect autumn day in CNY with blue sky, sunshine, a light southerly breeze and temperatures well above average for late October. In fact temperatures made it up into the upper 60s for hill towns to low mid 70s for places like Syracuse!. The reason...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

City of Syracuse down 17 plow drivers on the verge of winter

The City of Syracuse is down 17 plow drivers as one of the snowiest cities in the country is on the verge of the winter season. The head of public works revealed this startling number to the Syracuse Common Council this afternoon. Jeremy Robinson says the days of people knocking down the door of the city to get a job are long gone. “We can’t beg borrow and steal people to get in here,” said Commissioner Robinson.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Rollover crash on James Street in Syracuse

Emergency crews are working to clean up scene following of a rollover crash that happened in Syracuse on October 21. First responders were on the scene of James and N. McBride streets around eight this evening. Officials did not confirm if there were any injuries. We will bring updates when...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Health & Wellness checks performed on Syracuse police officers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police officers spent part of the week checking in on their own health. Day in and day out, law enforcement officials serve and protect their local community, which is why the Syracuse Police Department believes it is crucial for their officers to check in on themselves.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Downtown Committee confident in Syracuse's growth as Starbucks plans to leave

Starbucks is leaving downtown Syracuse; the non-for-profit that represents business owners in the city said it means the coffee giant is the exception, with 16 new stores moving into Armory Square since the pandemic began. "There's so much growth happening," said Merike Treier, the Executive Director of the Downtown Committee...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault

Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Families enjoy Fall Fest at Hope and Grace Farm in Phoenix

Phoenix, N.Y. — The leaves are falling and autumn is still going strong, which is why many people were enjoying the sunshine at a local farm in Phoenix today. Pumpkin picking. bouncy houses and a petting zoo were a few things people got to enjoy at Hope a& Grace Farm. The farm is in their first season and it is seeing a great turnout from the community. It all started with a simple sign to get people to grab some fresh fruit.
PHOENIX, NY
cnycentral.com

TOYOTA HS GAME OF THE WEEK: West Genesee defeats Corcoran 19-7

CAMILLUS — Fun night at the newly renovated turf field at West Genny. The Wildcats and Cougars of Corcoran had strong defenses for four quarters of football. QB Vincent Firenze would come up with a big rushing TD late in the 4th quarter to make it a two-score game. West Genesee coms away victorious 19-7.
CAMILLUS, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse fans react to loss against Clemson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse fell to Clemson 27-21 after a number of mistakes in the second half including some questionable clock management. The Orange's first loss of the season was something fans weren't prepared to experience on Saturday, especially not for the students. One student, Kenneth Moses, said fans...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego Drug Task Force arrest suspect for 3rd time in 3 months for selling heroin

OSWEGO, NY — The Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego City Special Response team arrested two for the alleged intent to sell almost 150 bags of heroin and fentanyl. Tracy Roach, 43, and Keith Goodway, 30, both of Oswego were arrested after it was alleged, they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Hospice care centers face staff shortages

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Hospice Care centers help provide end-of-life care for people with terminal illnesses and life-limiting illnesses, like Hospice of Central New York and the Finger Lakes. Hospice of CNY works with Francis House, a center that provides a home and extended family to persons with terminal illnesses...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse football vs. #5 Clemson: What to watch for in Week 8

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the Syracuse football program, now is the time for a lot of things. It's time to, after over a month at home, hit the road again. It's time to march into the Tiger's den, a place where few, if any, escape with a win. It's time to measure themselves up against a true top-five team in the country.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Attorney General James announces 64 guns turned in at Rome gun buyback

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on October 22nd that 64 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Rome Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts with no questions asked working and non-working, unloaded firearms...
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy