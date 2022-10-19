The concept of a tennis ranking is quite a simple formula. One can expect that the 40th ranked player would be the 40th best player on the planet. However, often players who have been injured (or in terms of the women’s game, players that have had to reasonably take time off due to childbirth) have re-entered competition with an averaged ranking. The protected ranking is determined by averaging the rank of a player over the three months after an injury. On the surface, this seems like a completely fair system which provides athletes with a reasonable assurance that years of hard work cannot be undone by 1 freak injury.

