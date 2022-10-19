Read full article on original website
Bo Nix leaves college football, Auburn fans stunned with masterful start vs. UCLA
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is having his Heisman Trophy moment vs. UCLA to the shock of Auburn and college football fans everywhere. It has come as quite a shock to Auburn and college football fans around the globe that Bo Nix is absolutely thriving as the Oregon Ducks quarterback vs. undefeated UCLA in Saturday’s big game.
Texas trips over itself in ugly loss to Oklahoma State: College football media reacts
Texas football racked up penalties and turnovers as they lost to Oklahoma State, opening up the floodgates of criticism for Quinn Ewers and Steve Sarkisian. Maybe Texas spent too much team reading their own headlines this week. Maybe Oklahoma State just has the Longhorns’ number. Either way, Saturday was equal parts disappointing and embarrassing for Steve Sarkisian’s team.
Georgia football is biggest winner of Oregon steamrolling UCLA
Georgia football’s 46-point Week 1 victory over Oregon looks better and better each week, especially with the Ducks destroying No. 9 UCLA. Georgia may have been on their bye week but they were still winners in Week 8. That’s because Oregon is making their season-opening victory more valuable by the week.
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
How to Lose a Manning in 10 Days: Arch is definitely flipping to Tennessee now
Over the course of the last week and change, the perfect storm is brewing to get Arch Manning to flip from Texas to say … Tennessee. Arch Manning flipping from Texas to Tennessee still feels like a pipe dream, but the last week or so has turned that fictitious nightmare for Austinites into a potential reality for the Rocky Top faithful.
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 9 AP Top 25 after Alabama rebounds, Clemson survives, UCLA & Ole Miss stumble
Clemson escaped an upset, Oregon dominated UCLA, and Alabama rebounded in Week 8. So what will the AP Top 25 college football rankings look like now?. Last week was full of calamity and full-blown chaos, headlined by Alabama getting taken down by Tennessee. But while both of those teams had encore efforts to put forth on Saturday in Week 8, it was actually a light slate of action overall as there were eight teams inside the AP Top 25 college football rankings that were off for the week.
Updated college football rankings: Ole Miss, UCLA squander dark-horse playoff chances
The next college football rankings will be heavily impacted by Oregon handling UCLA at Autzen and LSU upsetting Ole Miss in Death Valley. Two top-10 teams fell in the late-afternoon window in Week 8, as No. 9 UCLA could not hang with No. 10 Oregon in Autzen and No. 7 Ole Miss continued to have issues in Baton Rouge vs. an unranked LSU team.
Texas A&M-South Carolina announcers got weird about Texas state fair corndogs (Video)
An announcer calling the Texas A&M and South Carolina Gamecocks was distracted by corn dogs at the state fair. The Texas A&M Aggies returned to the football field for the first time since their comeback attempt against the Alabama Crimson Tide fell short in Week 6. They were on the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, who were coming off a bye as well after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats.
Dabo Swinney making a mockery of Clemson QB battle after benching DJ Uiagalelei
Dabo Swinney benched DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik against Syracuse but he won’t just stick with his decision and move the QB battle forward. Clemson is 8-0 after pulling off a comeback against Syracuse. The guy who oversaw the comeback probably isn’t going to start for the Tigers next week. The guy who got benched will.
Brian Kelly gets first LSU signature win toppling Ole Miss: College football media reacts
The LSU Tiger and head coach Brian Kelly defeated the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels to get their signature win. Brian Kelly arrived from Notre Dame to lead the LSU football program after the university moved on from Ed Orgeron. Kelly’s tenure got off to a rough start, falling to the Florida State Seminoles in the season-opener. However, they have won five of their next six games after that, with their lone loss coming to the then No. 8-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame Punt Blocks, Drew Pyne's Hit To The Head, And More After UNLV
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman discusses the hit Drew Pyne took to the head, Isaiah Foskey's two punt blocks, Mitchell Evans' touchdown run, and more
Jets vs. Broncos Prediction: Defense Will Reign Supreme in AFC Showdown
The Denver Broncos were listed as an AFC contender when they signed Russell Wilson in the offseason. Now, here we are just six weeks into the season, and they have a 2-4 record and most fans are writing them off. If they want to get back into the mix of...
Watch Ivy League field get invaded by huge student protest at halftime
A group of students protested Penn University during halftime of the football team’s game against Yale. Week 8 of the college football season featured plenty of huge games, including No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse, and No. 9 UCLA facing No. 10 Oregon. But in the Ivy League, there was a homecoming game between the Penn Quakers and Yale Bulldogs.
Former Cleveland Cavaliers step up big for the Utah Jazz in first game
It seems both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz are starting off 2022 strong. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz are starting off the 2022-2022 season pretty strong. The Jazz won their home opener 123-102 over the Denver Nuggets, and they were led in scoring by former Cavaliers Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen. The Cavs fell in their season opener on the road to the Toronto Raptors by three, 108-105, but the Cavs looked good in defeat and were in a position to win despite losing Darius Garland due to an eye injury.
Falcons vs. Bengals Prediction: Keep Backing Atlanta With Points
The Cincinnati Bengals came back to beat the New Orleans Saints last week, and now get to host the Atlanta Falcons. The Dirty Birds have been a delight to the betting community, going undefeated against the spread this season. They just knocked off the San Francisco 49ers. Can they do the same on the road against the Bengals?
Don’t let Quinn Ewers distract you from Bijan Robinson being Texas’ real superstar
Quarterback Quinn Ewers is shining for the Texas Longhorns, but the offense’s superstar is still running back Bijan Robinson. The Texas Longhorns entered Week 8 ranked 20th in the entire nation, and they were set to take on the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas’ luck turned around when quarterback Quinn Ewers returned from a clavicle strain suffered in Week 2 against the Alabama Crimson Tide, which sidelined him for three games.
Nick Saban getting dragged by college football fans for starting Jermaine Burton
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is facing criticism from college football fans after starting Jermaine Burton despite his actions toward a Tennessee fan. Jermaine Burton made headlines last week when videos emerged of him appearing to strike out at a female Tennessee fan who was rushing the field after the Volunteers’ victory.
Does the protected ranking system distort the true rankings of players in the world?
The concept of a tennis ranking is quite a simple formula. One can expect that the 40th ranked player would be the 40th best player on the planet. However, often players who have been injured (or in terms of the women’s game, players that have had to reasonably take time off due to childbirth) have re-entered competition with an averaged ranking. The protected ranking is determined by averaging the rank of a player over the three months after an injury. On the surface, this seems like a completely fair system which provides athletes with a reasonable assurance that years of hard work cannot be undone by 1 freak injury.
Micah Parsons and Marcus Smart team up to support teen facing bullying
Micah Parsons and Marcus Smart are helping a teen facing some high school bullies. It’s always cool when the big shots stand up for the little guy. On Saturday on social media, that’s what Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart did. Videos surfaced...
