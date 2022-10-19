ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Texas trips over itself in ugly loss to Oklahoma State: College football media reacts

Texas football racked up penalties and turnovers as they lost to Oklahoma State, opening up the floodgates of criticism for Quinn Ewers and Steve Sarkisian. Maybe Texas spent too much team reading their own headlines this week. Maybe Oklahoma State just has the Longhorns’ number. Either way, Saturday was equal parts disappointing and embarrassing for Steve Sarkisian’s team.
AUSTIN, TX
Georgia football is biggest winner of Oregon steamrolling UCLA

Georgia football’s 46-point Week 1 victory over Oregon looks better and better each week, especially with the Ducks destroying No. 9 UCLA. Georgia may have been on their bye week but they were still winners in Week 8. That’s because Oregon is making their season-opening victory more valuable by the week.
ATHENS, GA
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 9 AP Top 25 after Alabama rebounds, Clemson survives, UCLA & Ole Miss stumble

Clemson escaped an upset, Oregon dominated UCLA, and Alabama rebounded in Week 8. So what will the AP Top 25 college football rankings look like now?. Last week was full of calamity and full-blown chaos, headlined by Alabama getting taken down by Tennessee. But while both of those teams had encore efforts to put forth on Saturday in Week 8, it was actually a light slate of action overall as there were eight teams inside the AP Top 25 college football rankings that were off for the week.
ALABAMA STATE
Texas A&M-South Carolina announcers got weird about Texas state fair corndogs (Video)

An announcer calling the Texas A&M and South Carolina Gamecocks was distracted by corn dogs at the state fair. The Texas A&M Aggies returned to the football field for the first time since their comeback attempt against the Alabama Crimson Tide fell short in Week 6. They were on the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, who were coming off a bye as well after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats.
COLUMBIA, SC
Brian Kelly gets first LSU signature win toppling Ole Miss: College football media reacts

The LSU Tiger and head coach Brian Kelly defeated the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels to get their signature win. Brian Kelly arrived from Notre Dame to lead the LSU football program after the university moved on from Ed Orgeron. Kelly’s tenure got off to a rough start, falling to the Florida State Seminoles in the season-opener. However, they have won five of their next six games after that, with their lone loss coming to the then No. 8-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Watch Ivy League field get invaded by huge student protest at halftime

A group of students protested Penn University during halftime of the football team’s game against Yale. Week 8 of the college football season featured plenty of huge games, including No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse, and No. 9 UCLA facing No. 10 Oregon. But in the Ivy League, there was a homecoming game between the Penn Quakers and Yale Bulldogs.
OREGON STATE
Former Cleveland Cavaliers step up big for the Utah Jazz in first game

It seems both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz are starting off 2022 strong. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz are starting off the 2022-2022 season pretty strong. The Jazz won their home opener 123-102 over the Denver Nuggets, and they were led in scoring by former Cavaliers Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen. The Cavs fell in their season opener on the road to the Toronto Raptors by three, 108-105, but the Cavs looked good in defeat and were in a position to win despite losing Darius Garland due to an eye injury.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Falcons vs. Bengals Prediction: Keep Backing Atlanta With Points

The Cincinnati Bengals came back to beat the New Orleans Saints last week, and now get to host the Atlanta Falcons. The Dirty Birds have been a delight to the betting community, going undefeated against the spread this season. They just knocked off the San Francisco 49ers. Can they do the same on the road against the Bengals?
ATLANTA, GA
Don’t let Quinn Ewers distract you from Bijan Robinson being Texas’ real superstar

Quarterback Quinn Ewers is shining for the Texas Longhorns, but the offense’s superstar is still running back Bijan Robinson. The Texas Longhorns entered Week 8 ranked 20th in the entire nation, and they were set to take on the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas’ luck turned around when quarterback Quinn Ewers returned from a clavicle strain suffered in Week 2 against the Alabama Crimson Tide, which sidelined him for three games.
AUSTIN, TX
Does the protected ranking system distort the true rankings of players in the world?

The concept of a tennis ranking is quite a simple formula. One can expect that the 40th ranked player would be the 40th best player on the planet. However, often players who have been injured (or in terms of the women’s game, players that have had to reasonably take time off due to childbirth) have re-entered competition with an averaged ranking. The protected ranking is determined by averaging the rank of a player over the three months after an injury. On the surface, this seems like a completely fair system which provides athletes with a reasonable assurance that years of hard work cannot be undone by 1 freak injury.
