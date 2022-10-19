Read full article on original website
To pay or not to pay?
A request to financially reward West Tisbury assistant emergency director Jennelle Gadowski for her role in the migrants situation in September opened up a larger conversation surrounding pay for West Tisbury emergency management workers. According to West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand, the request came from Oak Bluffs Fire Chief...
Navigator Homes continues public hearing
At their Thursday meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took up a continued public hearing for the proposed skilled nursing facility, Navigator Homes in Edgartown. The project is slated to feature 66 beds for senior residents in addition to 48 workforce housing units on its 26-acre site at 490 Edgartown Road, which will be subdivided–half will go to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and half to Navigator Homes.
County treasurer may become appointed role
At their Wednesday meeting, the Dukes County Commission unanimously approved changes to legislation that would allow for the county treasurer to go from being an elected position to an appointed one. Ultimately, it will be up to Dukes County voters whether this change happens. Additionally, the commission unanimously voted to...
MVC denies liability in suit over workforce housing
On Tuesday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission filed a response to a lawsuit by Lampost building owner Adam Cummings. Cummings went to court after commissioners denied his request to lift restrictions on short-term rentals at the Oak Bluffs location. The original complaint, filed in Dukes County Superior Court on Sept....
Edgartown teenager charged with armed robbery
The Massachusetts State Police have charged an Edgartown man with armed robbery, threat to commit a crime, and possession of liquor under 21 years of age following an incident in Oak Bluffs. Jordan Coyle, 18, allegedly robbed a man in marshland along South Circuit Avenue using a paintball gun fashioned...
