WISN
30-year-old man shot dead
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 38th and Congress. A man around the age of 30 succumbed to his injuries on the scene. MPD has not arrested a suspect. Police ask anyone with any information to contact them or crime stoppers.
WISN
MPD: Speeding driver arrested in deadly crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a man following a fatal crash late Thursday night. Police said that officers tried to stop a vehicle about 10:23 p.m. that was speeding at North Teutonia Avenue and West Congress Street. Officers ended the chase, but said a 30-year-old Milwaukee man continued to...
WISN
'It could have been my kids': 6 dead after Hartland apartment fire
HARTLAND, Wis. — Authorities said on Friday a four-family apartment building on Mansfield Court in Hartland caught fire just after 5 a.m. There were 15 fire departments and nine police departments that responded. Police confirmed that six bodies were recovered from the fire. They did not identify the victims.
WISN
7 people die in apartment complex fire in Hartland
HARTLAND, Wis. — Seven people died Friday morning in an apartment complex fire in Hartland Friday, police said. The building is near Oxford Drive and Mansfield Court. The fire started around 5 a.m. Matt Salemme in News Chopper 12 saw some exterior bricks scattered on the ground, plus fire...
WISN
Critically missing 11-year-old found safe
MILWAUKEE — UPDATE: Milwaukee police say McKinley Gore has been returned home safely. __________________________________________________________________________________. Milwaukee police are searching for an 11-year-old boy they say is critically missing. McKinley Gore was last seen near 24th and Capitol around 1:20 Saturday morning. He's 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs around...
WISN
Six people die in Hartland fire
Police Chief Torin Misko says that six people died in an apartment complex fire in Hartland Friday morning. Originally, it was reported seven people died.
WISN
'Huge drain on resources': Kenosha police respond to threat to Bradford High School
KENOSHA, Wis. — Similar scenes unfolded at schools across southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday after dispatchers receivedfake calls about school shooters. At least nine schools received the threats, but the Federal Bureau of Investigations said it was all fake. One of the schools included in the widespread hoax was Bradford...
WISN
Darrell Brooks causes disruptions throughout Day 15 of trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — As the third week of Darrell Brooks' trial in the Waukesha Parade tragedy wound to an end, there were fireworks in the courtroom between the judge and Brooks, who is representing himself. Brooks is charged with killing six people and injuring dozens more in November during...
WISN
Multiple high schools in SE Wisconsin receive active shooter threats; threats deemed not credible
KENOSHA, Wis. — At least nine schools around southeastern Wisconsin received threats of an active shooter Wednesday morning. Reports and scanner traffic started coming in about a threat around 8 a.m. Thursday of a threat at Bradford High School. Kenosha police say there is no evidence of an active...
WISN
Two people rescued from Lake Michigan
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Two people were rescued from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon. North Shore Battalion Chief said they received a call of two people "clinging" to an overturned sailboat at Atwater Beach. The pair was found north of Palisades road and was sent to the hospital after their recovery....
WISN
LIVE: Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 15: Brooks will continue to call witnesses
DAY 15 - Darrell Brooks, who is representing himself in the Waukesha parade trial, will continue to call witnesses. He has up to 10 left on his list. Day 14 Recap: On Thursday, the prosecution called its final witness, Detective Tom Casey. then Darrell Brooks gave his emotional opening statement. He then called two witnesses.
WISN
Darrell Brooks gives opening statement, calls two witnesses
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The man accused in the Waukesha parade tragedy began presenting his case Thursday at trial. Darrell brooks is representing himself in court and started with his opening statement, which he deferred at the start of the trial. Brooks said he didn't prepare what he was going...
WISN
City of Racine announces new violence prevention manager
RACINE, Wis. — The city of Racine announced on Wednesday that they hired a new violence prevention manager to try to tackle the city's violent crime issues. Racine's mayor, Cory Mason, said crime is on the rise. "We're seeing it across the country, but particularly here in Racine, we're...
WISN
Classmates honor bonfire burn victim at football game
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Classmates of a survivor from a bonfire explosion last week that injured at least 17 people, honored her at a football game. The explosion in Maple Grove injured more than 30 teens attending a homecoming party for Pulaski High School. Brookfield Central student Lily Koellner was among them.
WISN
Milwaukee police warn of dangerous rainbow fentanyl pills
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they're finding highly addictive and possibly deadly rainbow-colored pills laced with fentanyl. "When you look at these fentanyl pills coming through, you'll notice it's an inconsistent color. The best way I can describe it is like children's vitamin tablets, the old school ones based on cartoon characters," said Sgt. Matthew Kaltenbrun with the Milwaukee police Interdiction Task Force.
