KXLY
Cold front brings rain in and smoke out – Mark
Today, we can expect clouds with afternoon rain. It’ll be much cooler today, with low 50’s expected. We’ll see rain this afternoon into Saturday morning. There will be clouds and scattered showers Saturday with a high of 50 degrees. It’ll be sunny on Sunday, and 52 degrees, with more rain on Monday and a forecast of 49 degrees.
KXLY
More rain on the way for Friday night – Kris
We are tracking another round of rain moving in late Friday and into Saturday morning. It’s going to be a damp and chilly start to Saturday with a chance of light rain. The rain will taper off from west to east through late morning and early afternoon. Even after it dries out, it will still be cold and blustery with high temperatures only in the mid-40s and wind gusts to 20 mph.
KHQ Right Now
The switch has been flipped!
Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
The forecast is full of rain. Track it with the 4 News Now weather app
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for some rain over the next week. The First Alert 4Cast team is tracking a strong storm system that will not only bring rain but mountain snow over the weekend. A break is expected Sunday, but showery conditions continue through the 7-day forecast. The best way to track the rain is by...
KXLY
Goodbye smoke, WELCOME overdue Fall weather in the Friday forecast – Kris
We are tracking a strong storm system bringing rain, mountain snow and much cooler weather to the region starting Friday and continuing through Saturday. Walk the dog, bring in the patio furniture cushions and take care of any other outdoor chores in the morning. The rain will move into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area around noon and continue through the evening. Gusty winds of up to 20 mph will help clear the wildfire smoke from the region. Temperatures will hit the lower to mid-50s early in the day and then drop into the 40s once the rain starts.
Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrived Friday with a fall-like storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
KREM
NOAA Winter Outlook predicts a wet, cold winter for the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA has released its Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season and it looks like the Pacific Northwest will be getting its third consecutive La Niña. That means colder than normal temperatures and a wetter than average weather pattern as residents move through the next few months.
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
How to prepare your vehicle for colder conditions before winter arrives
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold weather is returning to the Inland Northwest, which means drivers need to be more careful when roads get slick and icy. The real question is: is your vehicle ready? Austin Adair, a local mechanic, says being prepared for winter weather is important, and even recommends drivers get their cars inspected now before it’s too late....
This October smoke could be the latest on record
SPOKANE, Wash — Air Quality on Wednesday spent most of the day hovering in the Orange AQI range, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. That would not be a surprise in the summertime. In the past decade, the Inland Northwest has gotten used to a yearly invasion of wildfire smoke. In October however, a smoky day like this is unheard of. With...
whereverfamily.com
5 Reasons to Visit Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, this Winter
Planning family travel to Idaho this winter? Be sure to add Coeur d’Alene to the itinerary. This charming city features a variety of festivals, events and sites for the entire family to enjoy. Here are five reasons to visit Coeur d’Alene this winter:. 1. 25th Anniversary of Coeur...
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
Do you think the traffic of Spokane is getting worse?
Rising traffic congestion is an inescapable condition in large and growing metropolitan areas across the world. Everyone hates traffic congestion, and it keeps getting worse, in spite of attempted remedies. How do you think about the traffic of Spokane?
KHQ Right Now
Trailer fire in Spokane Valley leaves no injuries
A trailer fire that broke out in Spokane Valley overnight leaves no injuries. The fire did not spread to the home. The cause is currently under investigation.
Expansion project at Spokane International Airport now underway
SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that air travel has picked up, the Spokane International Airport is seeing record numbers of travelers. To keep up with the demand and the growth in the area, the airport is expanding. In 2019, the Spokane International Airport saw record traffic of more than 4...
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
Gonzaga Bulletin
Collective Threadz enters Spokane's booming secondhand scene
Spokane has no shortage of vintage thrift stores, but Collective Threadz, at 719 W. Garland Ave., looks to stand out in this competitive arena. Having opened three weeks ago, the store is a new addition to the bustling Garland District. Although new to the area, Collective Threadz brings years of...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Explore Spokane's spooky season at Greenwood Cemetery's 1,000 steps
On the edge of Greenwood Cemetery, a crumbling staircase lies in disrepair. Each Halloween these “1,000 Steps” are featured on the list of Spokane’s most popular haunts. “The local legend is that it feels like it takes a thousand steps to get up to the top because there's so many ghosts that try to stop you from reaching the top,” paranormal investigator Amanda Paulson said. “There's one story of an apparition of a green man, and there’s also been lots of reports of orbs, mist and also voices.”
Gonzaga Bulletin
Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it
Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
