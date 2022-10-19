Adult dog adoption fees to be waived at Woods next week

Shelter looking to find homes for 26 dogs

– Thanks to a $4,000 grant recently awarded by The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and Subaru Loves Pets, Woods Humane Society will host a week-long, fee-waived, adult-dog adoption special in partnership with Subaru of San Luis Obispo from Oct. 22 to 30.

The “Make a Dog’s Day” adoption special spans from Subaru’s national Make a Dog’s Day event on Saturday, Oct. 22, through Woods’ Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, and concludes on Sunday, Oct. 30. The adoption event also coincides with October’s National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

The goal of the adoption promotion and the ASPCA grant is to remove barriers to adoption and find loving homes for at least 26 adult dogs currently at Woods Humane Society during the week-long promotion in order to open up shelter space for more animals in need.

“Animal shelters throughout California continue to be filled to capacity with large, adoptable dogs that are at risk for euthanasia due to lack of space,” says Woods CEO Neil Trent. “Woods Humane Society is doing everything in its power to help by transporting as many animals as we can to our shelter and matching them with loving, local families.”

He explains that already this year, Woods has transported 880 animals from shelters both near and far (including 450 dogs), and has found homes for a total of 2,140 animals (including 807 dogs). While these numbers are encouraging, he says, the need is still out-pacing the adoption rate.

“We are so grateful to the ASPCA and Subaru Loves Pets for granting us this opportunity to waive adoption fees so that we can hope to accomplish more dog adoptions during a time of urgent need. It’s even better that this event will take place during Adopt a Shelter Dog awareness month and in advance of our Wiggle Waggle celebration on Oct. 29. We hope the community will join us in spreading the word about the need for homes, and the incredible joys that result from adopting pets.”

Woods plans to celebrate the week’s total grant-supported adoptions with an ASPCA and Subaru booth at its Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival where recent and long-time adopters can “make their dog’s day” with some Subaru toys.

The regular adoption fee for adult dogs at Woods is $100-$150 and includes a spay or neuter surgery, microchip, license, flea and parasite treatment, and vaccinations. Adoptions also include a free wellness examination at local veterinary clinics and 30 days of pet health insurance (if adopters choose to enroll). Woods says that it spends an average of $800 to care for each animal in its shelter and relies on the generous support of the community and grants like this one to ensure that each animal receives the best care possible prior to adoption.

To view adult dogs currently available for adoption, visit WoodsHumaneSociety.org/adoptions/san-luis-obispo or visit the SLO location, open daily with adoption hours from 12-4 p.m. and closing at 5 p.m.

For more information about Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316. Woods Humane Society’s adoptable dogs are located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., in San Luis Obispo.