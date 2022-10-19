Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Traffic slowdowns expected during project between 224 and Canfield High School
Drivers who use Cardinal Drive in Canfield could encounter some traffic delays between U.S. Route 224 and Canfield High School for about a month. Beginning Monday, October 24, crews from Columbia gas are scheduled to begin a project to replace 1,300 feet of pipe in the area. The project, which...
Major Trumbull County road to close for over a month
A heads up for Trumbull County drivers.
Reopening date set for bridge that was closed for 5 years
A date has been set to reopen a bridge in East Liverpool that was closed for five years.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County highways undergo construction projects
Highways in Trumbull County will undergo construction projects overnight and in the coming months. Interstate 80 eastbound near Salt Springs Road is reduced to one lane until 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21. The ramp from State Route 11 northbound to I-80 is closed, but a detour is available from...
WFMJ.com
Niles adding camera to bike path trailhead
Police will be able to keep a closer watch on a popular destination for fun and fitness in the city of Niles. City Council is buying a camera that will be installed at the Niles Greenway Bike Path trailhead located along Church Street off East State Street. Police Captain John...
WFMJ.com
Road closure announced for Oct. 24-26 in Mahoning Co.
The Mahoning County Engineer's Office will be replacing culverts on Messerly Road between Shields Road and US Route 62 beginning Monday, Oct. 24 through Wednesday, Oct. 26. The detour will be US Route 62 to Shields Road. Overnight closure of Messerly Road is expected.
WFMJ.com
Niles issues boil alert after water restoration
The City of Niles issued a boil alert Thursday evening following the restoration of water to Warren Avenue, Emma Street and Cardigan Street. The boil alert is in effect for all of Cardigan Street, Emma Street and Warren Avenue between Hyde and Hunter Avenues. The alert is in effect until...
WFMJ.com
Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan
Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
WFMJ.com
Tractor trailer tips along ramp at I-80 and I-79
State Police in Mercer County are investigating after a tractor-trailer overturned along a ramp at Interstates 80 and 79. The truck flipped over onto its side in Findley Township at around 4:30 a.m. Friday as it was traveling from Interstate 80 westbound to Interstate 79 southbound. A rescue squad was...
Tractor trailer rollover on I-80 ramp in Mercer County
PSP was called to the area around 4:30 a.m.
ellwoodcity.org
PENNDOT Announces Country Club Bridge Replacement Project
PennDot Engineering District 11-0 will be replacing the bridge over the Connoquenessing Creek on S.R. 0065 (Mercer Road) in a project set to commence in the summer of 2025. The project is currently in the preliminary engineering phase with the expectation of starting the final design phase in early 2023.
Man dead after house fire in Allegheny County, fire crews say
CLAIRTON — A Clairton Volunteer Fire Department member says a 26-year-old man is dead after a house fire. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm first responders were sent to the 1100 block of Toman Avenue at around 8:15 Saturday morning. Firefighters say the man was found dead at the scene along...
butlerradio.com
Butler Township Police Seek Driver Who Damaged Traffic Equipment
Police are looking for more information about a hit and run crash that happened recently in Butler Township. The accident happened at the intersection of North Duffy Road and Seneca Drive. Police are looking for a dark-colored or black Jeep Cherokee that caused extensive damage to the wiring inside an...
cranberryeagle.com
Pickup crashes into repair shop in Forward Twp
A pickup truck was totaled after crashing into the front façade of Larry Teal’s Alignment Shop on Evans City Road on Wednesday morning. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed after passersby extracted him from the vehicle, Evans City Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt Otto said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m.
New Dunkin’ Donuts location coming to area
Work is already underway to clear the land to make way for the new Dunkin' Donuts location.
Pennsylvania airport holding annual auction with thousands of items, vehicles up for bidding
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Airport Authority’s popular annual auction is back, with more than 8,000 items up for auction, including jewelry, electronics, sports equipment, toys, clothing and more. In addition, 11 vehicles abandoned in Pittsburgh International Airport’s parking lot, along with used airport-owned vehicles and equipment, will be sold as well. Last year, more […]
WFMJ.com
Man shot on Youngstown's North Side
One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Youngstown's North Side. The shooting happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday morning on Logan Avenue near Thornton. Police say, one man was shot in the leg and walked to a nearby bar where he asked for help. That victim was...
1 taken to hospital after late-night crash on I-680
It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on I-680 between South Avenue and Market Street.
DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
WFMJ.com
Car slides into pond along Route 7
Slippery roads were just as bad if not worse for drivers in Ashtabula County during Wednesday morning's commute. Among the traffic accidents being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol is one along Route 7 just about a mile north of Trumbull County. Troopers tell 21 News that a car...
