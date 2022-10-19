Read full article on original website
Friday, October 21st Weather
Mostly sunny and breezy today and tomorrow. Winds will be gusting to 35 mph out of the west. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 73. Look for an overnight low of 41. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 69, a low of 37. Leadville...
Salida Football Falls to Pagosa Springs 33-14
The Salida Spartans take a tough lose on the road to the Pagosa Springs Pirates 33-14. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware.
Prescribed burn project underway in Park County
The Wilson prescribed burn project is underway in Park County. The burn is south of Lake George and east of County Road 61. This is in Park County but near the Park/Teller County line. Smoke will be visible in Park and Teller Counties for the next week at least. The...
Chaffee County Public Health to End Covid-19 Dashboard
Chaffee County Public Health has decided to sunset its local Covid-19 dashboard effective today. For months, the only data that has been updated is hospital capacity and deaths due to Covid, and as Covid-19 is normalized and becomes part of our lives, the data reported on in the past does not have the same meaning as it once did.
Saturday, October 22nd Weather
Expect sunny and breezy weather today. Winds gust up to 35 mph ahead of a cold front arriving overnight. Rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains is possible Sunday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 69. Look for a low of 41. The San Luis...
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
Buena Vista Football Defeats Olathe 56-8
The Buena Vista Demons leave with a huge win over the Olathe Pirates with a final score of 56-8. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware.
The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Fremont County
An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Fremont County following an incident Thursday morning, Oct. 20th. Fremont County Deputies were dispatched to the area of Country Green apartments in Canon City for a man with a gun. The man brandished a firearm and was shot by the responding deputy and was taken to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment.
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
Ex-Florence City Manager Pleaded Guilty to Criminal Charges
The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal pleaded guilty to criminal charges yesterday. Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors. Peterson was facing...
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
Following alleged poaching ring investigation tied to Colorado Springs, officials say slight spike in cases
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say there’s been a slight rise in poaching lately, in light of a poaching investigation where three men were arrested and two Colorado Springs homes were searched. Parks and Wildlife officers held an interview opportunity Thursday, following a news...
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
Man hospitalized after shooting with Fremont Co. Sheriff’s deputies, investigation underway
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's an investigation underway in Cañon City following a shooting involving Fremont County Sheriff's deputies. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of the Country Green apartments at 3065 E. Hwy. 50 at 8:26 a.m. on reports of a man with a gun. At The post Man hospitalized after shooting with Fremont Co. Sheriff’s deputies, investigation underway appeared first on KRDO.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Cañon City
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Fremont County following a Thursday morning shooting.
Chaffee County Can’t Seem to Get Past its Post Office Woes
If there was a saga titled “Post Office Woes,” Chaffee County might get its own chapter. Having already had trauma related to the Buena Vista Post Office, and with the Salida Post Office reportedly losing its downtown delivery person, this time it’s the little Nathrop Post Office. Located right along U.S. 285, across the road from the Nathrop old town site, it serves the rural middle portion of the county between the town of Buena Vista and the city of Salida.
Comments / 0