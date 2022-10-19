ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, GA

Wayne Co. school bus driver arrested for DUI

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAaY3_0iezI8D100

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Heather McClelland, a Wayne County School bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Wayne County School System, the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a school bus on which two students were aboard.

“We are extremely grateful that law enforcement was contacted by a local citizen and intervened before an accident occurred. We regret that this took place and will even further renew our commitment to put the safety and welfare of students and staff as our highest priority.” the Wayne County School System said in a written statement.

Comments / 4

Related
douglasnow.com

School bus window broken while on route, driver calls 911

Thursday evening, a Coffee County school bus suffered a broken window while delivering two students to their homes. The driver called the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, which initially determined that the incident was caused by a rock. Friday morning, the school system released the following statement:. “On Thursday evening,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Man charged after allegedly almost running over a deputy

Raquon Tucker, 25, was recently charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly almost ran into a deputy and then fled before running his vehicle into a swamp. According to the report, Tucker told the deputy he ran because he was smoking a joint. A copy of the Coffee County Sheriff's...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

6 kids hurt in Wayne County bus crash last Friday

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine children had a scare they’ll never forget last Friday when the school bus they were riding in overturned. The bus ran off the road into a ditch and then rolled into a creek embankment on Buffalo Road, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash left six children hurt […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

CCDU charges one after executing residential search warrant

The Coffee County Drug Unit recently charged Quashaw Marqise Tucker of Douglas with multiple drug offenses following the execution of a residential search warrant. Investigators with the CCDU and the K-9 unit arrived at the home, located on Davis Avenue, on Monday, October 17, just before 11:00 a.m. to conduct the search. As a result, the CCDU discovered a variety of suspected drugs inside the residence, including quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycodone (a Schedule II controlled substance), and a large quantity of marijuana.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Additional arrest made in check forgery scam; others wanted

Last week, The Claxton Enterprise reported on a months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies, which yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries that occurred in Evans County. As of Wednesday, October 19, a total of 22 suspects had been apprehended by or voluntarily surrendered to ECSO...
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s Summerwind Condos on Brett Drive. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened late Thursday night. They say a man and a woman were both shot. The man died from his...
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

One charged with trafficking methamphetamine in Bacon County

The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the arrest of two individuals during a traffic stop, one of whom was allegedly found with a little over an ounce of methamphetamine. The release states:. “On October 17, a deputy on routine patrol observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic...
BACON COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Glennville murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office assisted the US Marshal’s Office with arresting a suspect in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road on Thursday. Jamie Ellis, Jr. was taken into custody in Ridgeland, S.C. He was wanted for the Sept. 19 murder of...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Police search for person of interest in check fraud case

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
WSAV News 3

US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy