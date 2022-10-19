ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ken Campbell obituary

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBeB5_0iezI2uf00
Ken Campbell’s art was executed on traditional printing presses with secret techniques and inks

My friend the artist Ken Campbell, who has died aged 82, created book art that was unique, unclassifiable, compelling both visually and to the touch, and challenging.

Ken’s art was informed by his considerable trade skills and executed on traditional printing presses with secret techniques and inks – all of which he later happily abandoned with the coming of the digital revolution. His subject matter ranged from the personal, Father’s Hook (1978), a book of poetry dedicated to his father, to the political, Ten Years of Uzbekistan (1994), the metaphysical, Execution (1990), and everything in between.

His books themselves – he created two dozen from 1978 onwards – are works of art, whether with loose pages compressed between two pieces of plywood, or lovingly bound, asymmetrically. Sets of his books are in the collections of the rare books division of the US Library of Congress, the Yale Center for British Art, the New York Public Library and the British Library, and his work was exhibited widely in museums and galleries. In 1995 he was interviewed as part of the National Life Stories: Artists’ Lives series for the British Library’s sound archive

Not bad for a boy from the East End of London who came to his metier via an apprenticeship in the old-school printing trades at George Reynolds of Stepney Green (1954-59).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTWkt_0iezI2uf00
An image from Father’s Hook (1978) by Ken Campbell, which was made from handmade Chinese paper and contains poems in tribute to his dockworker father

Born at the outbreak of the second world war, to George, a docker, and Elizabeth (nee York), who applied herself to many skilled occupations, including, eventually, in the Ministry of Defence, Ken went to Chislehurst and Sidcup grammar school. After several years of apprenticeship, while also attending the London School of Printing and Graphic Arts on day release, he finally persuaded his reluctant employer to release him to study full time for a national diploma in typographic design.

On completing his studies in 1964, Ken worked as a freelance graphic designer. He then taught (1968-77) at North East London Polytechnic, where he was involved in setting up a communication design course. He also taught part-time at the Central School of Art and Design.

In the late 1970s he taught at what is now known as the Bath Academy of Art, then for a year (1980-81) at Concordia University in Montreal, and York University, Toronto. Until 1975, he undertook freelance design work alongside his teaching career. It was not until he was in his 40s, in 1985, that he decided to work exclusively on his art.

Throughout his career he was aided and abetted by his wife, Ruth (nee Droller), a psychologist whom he met at a party in London in 1966 and married two years later. Around 2010, Ken and Ruth left the East End after 20 years and settled in Bristol to be with their daughters and grandchildren. He loved a celebration, and would hold parties in unlikely venues (I recall a scout hut hanging over Bristol harbour) with live music from local musicians. He was known for his willingness to hold on to a broyges, and for his storytelling and abiding loyalty.

Ken is survived by Ruth, their daughters, Sadie and Esther, and grandchildren, Dot and Hal, and his sister, Dianne.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tutankhamun’s burial chamber may contain door to Nefertiti’s tomb

The discovery of hidden hieroglyphics within Tutankhamun’s tomb lends weight to a theory that the fabled Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has said. Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian...
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

I was supposed to grow up to be a ‘good Indian woman’. I chose freedom instead

As a young girl growing up in a very traditional Mumbai family, I knew I was expected to grow up to be a certain sort of woman. Here’s what I was taught. A good Indian woman is obedient and lives the life her parents and society tell her to live. A good Indian woman gets “married off” early and becomes a mother quickly because that is her primary purpose. A good Indian woman doesn’t reveal any part of her body or her sexual desires. A good Indian woman ignores her own needs and lives her life serving others. My mother, my grandmother and many women before them had lived exactly this life.
The Guardian

Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published

A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
The Guardian

Cemeteries can show you what it means to be a person, and how this has changed

You can tell a lot about a place from the local cemetery. I make a point of visiting them whenever I travel somewhere new. You’d never catch me reading a history book; I find them deadly boring. But the texture of a place comes to life in the dates, recurring family names and professions inscribed on gravestones. Highgate Cemetery in north London, for example, has many graves inscribed with Oxon or Cantab, meaning their owner graduated from either Oxford or Cambridge university.
The Guardian

The Guardian

483K+
Followers
109K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy