Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Fremont County
An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Fremont County following an incident Thursday morning, Oct. 20th. Fremont County Deputies were dispatched to the area of Country Green apartments in Canon City for a man with a gun. The man brandished a firearm and was shot by the responding deputy and was taken to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment.
Ex-Florence City Manager Pleaded Guilty to Criminal Charges
The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal pleaded guilty to criminal charges yesterday. Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors. Peterson was facing...
Friday, October 21st Weather
Mostly sunny and breezy today and tomorrow. Winds will be gusting to 35 mph out of the west. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 73. Look for an overnight low of 41. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 69, a low of 37. Leadville...
Thursday, October 20th Weather
Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue. Clear skies and mild conditions will continue through Saturday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 75. Look for an overnight low of 39. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 69, a low of 33. Leadville and Fairplay will...
Saturday, October 22nd Weather
Expect sunny and breezy weather today. Winds gust up to 35 mph ahead of a cold front arriving overnight. Rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains is possible Sunday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 69. Look for a low of 41. The San Luis...
Salida Football Falls to Pagosa Springs 33-14
The Salida Spartans take a tough lose on the road to the Pagosa Springs Pirates 33-14. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 12 years in five states and there is nothing like coming back home to Colorado. The most important step of my journey has been marrying my beautiful wife Jeanine and welcoming our son Dillon at the end of 2020. I have gotten to do play by play for some big time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
