Gulf Freeway reopens following school bus crash in Galveston County
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A major crash involved crash involving two school buses had the Gulf Freeway shut down heading north for a few hours on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. This happened just before 11:30 a.m. near FM 1765/Texas Avenue. The scene eventually cleared around...
All lanes cleared after UPS 18-wheeler crashes into concrete divider on I-45 SB in Galveston County
All main lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of the Gulf Freeway are open after an 18-wheeler UPS driver crashed into a concrete divider Saturday morning.
Store clerk finds driver shot after responding to crash along Gulf Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON — A driver was found shot after crashing his car along the Gulf Freeway Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 9:20 p.m. on the feeder lane near Duroux Road in La Marque. Police said a store clerk saw the crash and went to...
At least one dead after truck slams into bus stop, fence in fiery crash in N. Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fiery crash that left at least one person dead in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 3:45 a.m. on West Dyna Drive near Airline Drive. Houston police said the driver appears to have lost control of their pickup...
HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
Driver believed to be drunk when hitting and killing pedestrian at NW Houston bus stop, police say
Houston police said the pickup truck went off the roadway and up on the sidewalk when it hit the man standing at the METRO bus stop.
At least 1 dead in triple shooting on Fondren near Bissonnet, HPD says
Police fixed their investigation on a gas station in southwest Houston, where two other people were injured Friday.
Chad Webb Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian accident occurred in Harris County on Thursday. The crash happened at 21000 Cypresswood Drive near FM 1960 at around 6:15 a.m involving a white Chevy Malibu.
Stolen U-Haul truck catches fire following chase near Westpark Tollway, police say
HOUSTON — A stolen U-Haul went up in flames after a driver led police on a miles-long chase in west Houston early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened on the Westpark Tollway service road at Dairy Ashford. Houston Transtar cameras caught the end of the...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
fox26houston.com
1 killed after 3 people shot in possible drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. Authorities said a total of three people were shot and two...
12-year-old boy dead after NE Houston shooting, police say
HUMBLE, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in northeast Houston Friday night, police said. The shooting happened on Velma Lane, which is near the Eastex Freeway and Beltway 8. Houston police first tweeted about the incident at 7:25 p.m. They said a possible suspect has...
18-wheeler driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run with motorcycle on I-10, police say
Houston police are searching for the driver of an 18-wheeler accused of hitting the motorcycle and not stopping. The biker reportedly lost control and was struck again by other cars.
17-year-old charged with murder after his mother's body found in trunk of car he was driving
The 17-year-old is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in his mother's death. She was found dead in the trunk after a police chase in Nebraska.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO
Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had just bought two jet skis a few days ago and took them to Lake Conroe to try them out. The owner’s jet ski began to take on water. The owner close to shore tried to hold it up as it began to flip. He was injured but not seriously. He refused medical attention. His friend, on the other jet ski, saw he was in distress. His friend removed his life vest and tried to go to his aid. He then became distressed. The friend was transported in critical condition to Conroe Regional Hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating the incident and the cause of the jet ski taking on water since the drain plugs were in place.
Man dies after being hit by truck while waiting for the bus, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man died after he was hit by a truck while he was waiting for a bus at a METRO stop early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 2 a.m. on Tidwell Road near Airline Drive. Houston police said a man driving...
cw39.com
Car crash leads to grass fire in west Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fire crews were busy on Tuesday night after a bizarre chain of events causes a massive grass fire. Witnesses say a car crashed into a power pole in the 4200 block of Westheimer Road around 8:30 p.m. The power pole went down, along with a power...
Skeletal remains believed to be man last heard from in February found inside his Alief-area home, HCSO says
HOUSTON — Family members made a disturbing discovery Friday when they went to check on a relative they hadn't heard from him since February. They said the man's wife wouldn't let them in the Alief-area home so they called law enforcement. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered skeletal remains,...
High School Student Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Pasadena (Pasadena, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the westbound frontage lanes of Highway 225 at around 2:39 p.m.
