Ultimo Dragon is back in the United States and may be looking to settle an old score that could lead him to AEW. Justin Barrasso of "Sports Illustrated" conducted an interview with the Japanese wrestling legend, who will be appearing at a Revolución de la Lucha Libre show in San Jose, California this weekend. Dragon has carved out for himself a storied career internationally but he made his name known to fans in the U.S. as one of the top cruiserweights in World Championship Wrestling in the late 1990s as "WCW Monday Nitro" was beating "WWF Raw" in the ratings.

