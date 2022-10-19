ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Adds Solo Sikoa Match To SmackDown Tonight

Last week Sheamus and Solo Sikoa were part of a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The match also featured Rey Mysterio and Ricochet. During the match, Sheamus had Solo Sikoa trapped in the Texas Cloverleaf submission. Just as it looked like Solo Sikoa was about to tap, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came to the aid of their stablemate.
wrestlinginc.com

Taya Valkyrie Comments On Potential WWE Return With Triple H In Charge

With a slew of recent returns to WWE of former talents, there's no telling who may show back up and when. That includes Taya Valkyrie (known as Franky Monet in "NXT"), who isn't counting out being back in the WWE mix as a possibility. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling...
Fightful

NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 - NXT Women's Title: Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre Result

Mandy Rose remains on top. Mandy Rose successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc when she defeated Alba Fyre. Fyre seemed to have the match won on multiple occasions but Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) interfered stopped one potential pinfall victory and the referee was knocked out, stopping another.
PWMania

Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE

After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
tjrwrestling.net

Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
Fightful

GCW vs. DDT And DDT Goes Hollywood Announced For The Collective 2023

The Collective begins to take shape. Game Changer Wrestling and DDT Pro Wrestling announced a joint event, GCW vs. DDT, will take place on March 31, 2023 as part of The Collective 2023. Plus, DDT will hold its own event, DDT Goes Hollywood, on March 30, 2023. The announcement was...
ewrestlingnews.com

Frankie Kazarian Relinquishes The Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship

While you knew this was coming as the company spoiled it with a tweet earlier this week, Frankie Kazarian relinquished the Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship on this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. During the show, it was announced that Kazarian has officially exercised Option C, which means...
wrestlinginc.com

Ultimo Dragon Wants To End WCW Rivalry In AEW

Ultimo Dragon is back in the United States and may be looking to settle an old score that could lead him to AEW. Justin Barrasso of "Sports Illustrated" conducted an interview with the Japanese wrestling legend, who will be appearing at a Revolución de la Lucha Libre show in San Jose, California this weekend. Dragon has carved out for himself a storied career internationally but he made his name known to fans in the U.S. as one of the top cruiserweights in World Championship Wrestling in the late 1990s as "WCW Monday Nitro" was beating "WWF Raw" in the ratings.
Fightful

The Acclaimed Win The Right To Scissor Again, Logan Paul Punches Jey Uso | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 21, 2022. - Logan Paul punched out Jey Uso on Friday night. At the end of the show, the social media megastar came to the ring and discussed his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He noted that he might be the underdog, but he'll only need one punch to take Reigns down. Jey Uso attacked him from behind, and when Sami Zayn tried to stop his Bloodline stablemate, Paul dropped Uso with a knockout punch.
Fightful

Cora Jade Sent Roxanne Perez A Text The Day ROH Shutdown Was Announced

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez manifested their time in NXT. The rivalry between Jade and Perez will come to a head at NXT Halloween Havoc when they clash in a Weapons Wild match. Jade and Perez are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but their partnership ended when Jade turned on Perez on the July 12 episode of NXT, costing Perez a chance to win the NXT Championship.
Fightful

Good Brothers Have Officially Re-Signed With WWE; NJPW Status

The DEVILS HAVE EGGED onto WWE TV once again. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE this past week, setting off a chain of speculation as to what happened to lead to this. Fightful Select reported that Gallows and Anderson had WWE interest while they were under IMPACT contract,...
Fightful

Santos Escobar Discusses Zelina Vega Joining LDF, Getting Called Up To WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar discusses LDF joining SmackDown with Zelina Vega. After losing a Street Fight Match against Tony D'Angelo on the August 16, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0, Santos Escobar joined the WWE Main Roster on the October 7, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, alongside Legado Del Fantasma stablemates Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and new member Zelina Vega. Since his debut, he spoke about what led to his debut on WWE's Blue Brand.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Books Steel Cage Match & More For Crown Jewel

WWE will be heading to Saudi Arabia once again for their annual Crown Jewel premium live event. The company booked multiple matches for the October 5th, 2022, event during SmackDown tonight. Drew McIntyre cut a promo backstage on SmackDown tonight. The Scottish Warrior challenged Karrion Kross to a Steel Cage...
