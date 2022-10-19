Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
Related
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision
Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
Sports World Reacts To What Kyrie Irving Said About Brittney Griner
Prior to the Brooklyn Nets' season opener on Wednesday night, Kyrie Irving shared an important message with the crowd at the Barclays Center. Irving made it clear that he wants President Biden to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner back home to the United States. She has been detained in Russia since February.
Jay Wright Has Reportedly Made Decision On Next Job
Jay Wright shocked the basketball world in April when he announced that he's retiring as the head coach at Villanova. Fast forward to mid-October, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has provided an update on Wright's career. Wright, a two-time national champion, will be in studio for CBS...
Magic Johnson Reportedly Wants To Buy Into 1 NFL Team
NBA legend Magic Johnson has spared no expense in adding several sports franchises to his portfolio. But there's one NFL team that he would like to add. According to Semafor, Johnson is interested in buying a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. To that end, the NBA legend is already in talks with investors to obtain a minority share in the franchise from principal owner Mark Davis.
Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React
Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Former NFL Player Rips Ben Roethlisberger For What He Said
Former longtime NFL wide receiver James Jones was taken aback by Ben Roethlisberger's recent comments about Tom Brady. On a recent episode of "Footbahlin" podcast, Roethlisberger said Brady "didn't look like he wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. This...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Russell Wilson News
Russell Wilson's tenure in Denver hasn't gotten off to the best start and now the quarterback is dealing with a few different injuries. Earlier this season, Wilson was diagnosed with a partially torn lat. Unfortunately, that's the least of his worries heading into Week 7 of the NFL season. The...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Decision News
Earlier this week, Chris Simms made headlines when he suggested that Tom Brady would be more likely to walk away mid-season than Aaron Rodgers. “Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy. But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady,” said Simms.
CeeDee Lamb Has Warning For The NFL About Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott will be back in the starting lineup for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing the last five games. Prescott's injured thumb has healed up enough for him to get his job back, and now it's time for him to hit the ground running. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is confident he'll do that.
College Basketball World Reacts To Tom Izzo Warning News
Veteran college basketball coach Tom Izzo has been an outspoken opponent of the new transfer-portal era in the sport. In fact, he's so against today's transfer uptick that he's willing to fail if it means doing things the way he's done it for decades. “We could be damn good and...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd
Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
Sports World Reacts To Paul Pierce's Racy Birthday Photo
Nearly a year and a half ago, ESPN fired longtime NBA player Paul Pierce following a racy video he posted to social media. The future Hall of Famer was fired after he shared racy videos on Instagram of himself surrounded by exotic dancers while playing poker with friends. Well, that wasn't the last we've heard of the incident.
Urban Meyer Names His College Football Playoff Sleeper Team
Urban Meyer is no stranger to potential controversial college football takes. The former Ohio State head coach offered up another one on Wednesday when he spoke about UCLA & how he thinks it could make the College Football Playoff this year. “I have UCLA potentially as a playoff team,” Meyer...
NFL World Reacts To Magic Johnson Ownership News
Lakers legend Magic Johnson is reportedly looking to build upon his ownership empire by purchasing a stake in an NFL team. According to Semafor's Liz Hoffman, Magic is engaged in serious talks to buy a slice of the Las Vegas Raiders. Reporting that "it could be the most expensive sports deal on record."
Mike Francesa Blasts Aaron Boone After Controversial Comment
Longtime sports radio pundit Mike Francesa didn't appreciate Aaron Boone's comments following the New York Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Houston Astros. During the eighth inning, Aaron Judge hit an opposite-field line drive that nearly left Minute Maid Park. However, Kyle Tucker had enough room to make a jumping catch near the fence.
Nikola Jokic records 78th career triple-double, tying Wilt Chamberlain for most by a center
Reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic achieved another historic feat Saturday against Oklahoma City Thunder. The Denver Nuggets star recorded triple-double No. 78 of his career in the third quarter, tying legendary big-man and Basketball Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain for the most in NBA history by a center. Jokic posted...
Sports World Is Furious With The NCAA Tournament News
The NCAA Tournament is one of the most beloved events in all of sports. So when recent discussions reportedly sought to alter March Madness, the sports world went up in arms. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Division 1 Transformation Committee has discussed a plan to expand the NCAA Tournament in all sports to include 25% of the programs who are eligible.
Tom Brady Announces Decision On The 2022 Season
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms was asked earlier this week if he thought Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady was more likely to walk away mid-season. Both the Bucs and the Packers are struggling this year, and both Brady and Rodgers have flirted with retirement in recent years. Surprisingly, Simms went...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
635K+
Followers
80K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0