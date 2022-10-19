Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting ALCS Game 3 Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Vazquez...
Padres lose Game 4 of the NLCS 10-6
Both teams came into Game 4 of the NLCS not necessarily knowing what they’d get out of their starting pitchers, but they thought they’d get more than what they did. The Phillies went with a bullpen game, tabbing reliever Bailey Falter to start.
Miles Teller Goes Crazy Cheering on Philadelphia Phillies at NLCS Game 4
'Top Gun: Maverick' star Miles Teller was spotted at game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Saturday night, during the Philadelphia Phillies' 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres. The Phillies take a 3-1 series lead with their win, and can clinch their first trip to the World Series since 2009 with a win Sunday.
Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home
NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino in Yankees' ALCS Game 4 lineup Saturday evening
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Trevino for 0.9...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Brandon Marsh in center field for Friday's NLCS Game 3 matchup
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is batting ninth in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Marsh will patrol center field after Matt Vierling was given a breather versus right-hander Joe Musgrove. numberFire's models project Marsh to score 6.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera batting ninth for Yankees in ALCS Game 2 on Thursday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Cabrera will start in left field on Thursday and bat ninth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Matt Carpenter moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cabrera...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 10/20/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell hitting cleanup in San Diego's Saturday Game 4 NLCS lineup
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is starting in Saturday's National League Championship Series Game Four contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Bell will operate as San Diego's designated hitter after Brandon Drury was aligned at first base and Wil Myers was given a breather. In a matchup versus left-hander...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 10/21/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is...
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza sitting Saturday for Yankees in ALCS Game 3
New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Peraza is being replaced at shortstop by Oswaldo Cabrera versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 57 plate appearances this season, Peraza...
numberfire.com
Bruno Fernando (knee) out Saturday for Houston
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fernando left Friday's game early with a knee injury and did not return. Now, he has been officially listed out due to left knee soreness. Alperen Sengun will likely step into the starting role down low.
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Week 7
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
Comments / 0