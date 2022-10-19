ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Is Toms River the best Halloween town in New Jersey?

So Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of the most popular holidays of the year. Millions will dress up, attend parties, trick or treat, attend attractions, and attend parades. There are plenty of Halloween attractions around New Jersey that will definitely give you a good shock. My...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ next-of-kin registrants can now sign up at MVC branches

New Jersey's Next-of-Kin Registry, maintained by the state Motor Vehicle Commission, was established following the 2007 car crash and subsequent death of Sara Dubinin of Sayreville. Yet until this week, when Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation sponsored by Sens. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, and Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, registrants could only apply...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Prosecutor: NJ toddler overdosed on opioids

A Wall Township couple was arrested after their toddler daughter overdosed on suspected opioids in the family home, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were each charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. On Monday night, police were called...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student

OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning. An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ city is the 2nd worst in nation for sleep

Decluttr is an online company that sells refurbished tech and they were behind a recent study to see how sleep is affected by wearable technology. So many people are using Fitbits, Apple Watches, etc., and will monitor their sleep with technology. Too much pressure I say. I don't need to...
COLORADO STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?

Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

