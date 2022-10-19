Read full article on original website
NJ man could face life in prison for $80,000 robberies
A New Jersey man who played a major role in two armed bank robberies that hauled in nearly $80,000 in total, has been convicted by a federal jury and now faces decades or even life in prison. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced that the gunman, 52-year-old Jose Soto, of...
NJ mother now faces charges stemming from newborn’s 2019 beating death
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the beating death of one of her newborn twins three years ago, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Raeshonn Corbo, of Teaneck, now has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child,...
NJ PBA honors fallen police in Bristol, CT ambush attack
Last week we saw a tragedy unfold as two police officers lost their lives in what has been described as an ambush. Three Bristol, Connecticut cops responded to a 911 call regarding a violent dispute between two brothers. As the officers exited their vehicles to deal with the situation, gunfire erupted.
10th case of rabies in Atlantic County, NJ this year
Officials say the tenth case of rabies this year has been confirmed in Atlantic County. The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is reporting a case of rabies in a horse located in Buena Borough. According to a press release, the horse’s owner sought treatment for the animal after it...
Hey, New Jersey: Is it normal to feel this way after deer encounters?
You may have already read that we’re entering deer rutting season in New Jersey. If not, you should know that from mid-October to December deer are, to put it bluntly, incredibly horny and unpredictable when it comes to crossing the road. You’re more likely this time of year to...
‘False arrest,’ claims attorney for Public Integrity cop arrested at NJ bar
NORTH WILDWOOD — The attorney for a detective accused of trying to force herself back into a bar during this year's Irish Fall Festival says his client is the "victim of a false arrest." Det. Sgt. Danielle Oliveira, 32, was arrested on Sept. 24 outside of Keenan's Irish Pub...
22 deaths: Large-scale drug and weapons gang bust in Stafford, NJ
Four people have been arrested in connection with 39 fentanyl and heroin overdoses in Stafford Township and Atlantic County, including 22 that were fatal. This is according to The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit and New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression South Unit in Atlantic City, who worked together during the seven-month investigation.
Body of missing Princeton University student found near tennis court
The body of a missing Princeton University student was discovered by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts early Thursday afternoon following a days-long frantic search. Princeton junior Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found around 1 p.m. outside on the leafy Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts, according to Mercer...
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
Is Toms River the best Halloween town in New Jersey?
So Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of the most popular holidays of the year. Millions will dress up, attend parties, trick or treat, attend attractions, and attend parades. There are plenty of Halloween attractions around New Jersey that will definitely give you a good shock. My...
NJ next-of-kin registrants can now sign up at MVC branches
New Jersey's Next-of-Kin Registry, maintained by the state Motor Vehicle Commission, was established following the 2007 car crash and subsequent death of Sara Dubinin of Sayreville. Yet until this week, when Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation sponsored by Sens. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, and Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, registrants could only apply...
Prosecutor: NJ toddler overdosed on opioids
A Wall Township couple was arrested after their toddler daughter overdosed on suspected opioids in the family home, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were each charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. On Monday night, police were called...
NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student
OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning. An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.
Heartbreaking! New Jersey is 6th most romantically scammed state
What could be more heartbreaking than being the victim of a romantic scam? You're misled into believing that you found the love of your life, your soul mate, only to find that whoever you're talking to and giving money to is not what they seem to be. You're not alone.
Should NJ pharmacies be forced to sell hypodermic needles? (Opinion)
What a stupid question but I have to ask to see what the average New Jerseyan thinks. Some of our "representatives" — you know, the people who know better than you — think it's necessary. After all, the genius behind this proposed law is a doctor, Assemblyman Herb...
The final NJ resting place of Boardwalk Empire’s ‘Nucky’ Johnson
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life, political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson set in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and...
NJ city is the 2nd worst in nation for sleep
Decluttr is an online company that sells refurbished tech and they were behind a recent study to see how sleep is affected by wearable technology. So many people are using Fitbits, Apple Watches, etc., and will monitor their sleep with technology. Too much pressure I say. I don't need to...
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
New Jersey has some of the best healthcare in the country
New Jersey prides itself on being at the top of many lists, including ranking number one in the country in education, including public, private, parochial and particularly higher education. It was voted the second best music-driven state in the country and has ranked high in recreational activity with our miles...
