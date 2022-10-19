Read full article on original website
Alice B. Gannon, 90, of Hudson
Hudson – Alice B. (Santos) Gannon, 90, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of almost 70 years, Gilbert F. Gannon, who passed on April 29th, 2021. Alice was born in Boston,...
Virginia E. Edmunds, 85, of Grafton
Grafton – Virginia E. Edmunds, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Kenneth A. Edmunds. Born in Ticonderoga, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Sybil (Crammond) Foley. She...
Linda Sullivan, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Linda Sullivan (Starner) was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend. She left this world on October 20, 2022, after 71 years of caring for others and touching so many lives. She was born in Cambridge, MA on September 15, 1951, to Dorothy and...
June N. Butler, 85, of Grafton
Grafton – June N. Butler passed away October 13, 2022. June was born in Mt. Kisco, NY and later lived in New Fairfield, CT and had 3 children; Holly Whalen of Uxbridge,MA, Brian Filkowski of Colorado and Eric Filkowski of Florida. She also leaves 4 grandchildren; Tyler, Madi, Emma and Meagan and her great-grandson Mason.
Northborough woman celebrates a century of memories, advocacy
NORTHBOROUGH – Charlotte Goldenberg Penn has done much in her 100 years. She’s been the director of a regional interfaith council, led Holocaust remembrances and volunteered for numerous organizations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. She’s even danced with Buddy Cianci. On Oct. 11, Penn celebrated her 100th...
Joel S. Anderson, 65, of Westborough
Westborough – Joel Stuart Anderson, 65, passed away on Sunday, September 18th after a brief battle with leukemia. Born on November 7th, 1956 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Stuart and Joan (Morris) Anderson, Joel moved to Westborough at age four and raised his own children in town as well. He...
Fishman takes on Kane for 11th Worcester seat
REGION – Hannah Kane, a Republican who’s running for her fifth term as state representative for the 11th Worcester District, is running against Democrat Stephen Fishman, an environmental activist who’s running for state office for the first time. The district includes Shrewsbury and Precinct 4 of Westborough.
Vulcano challenges Kilcoyne for 12th Worcester district
REGION – Northborough resident Mike Vulcano is challenging incumbent Meghan Kilcoyne to serve as the representative of the 12th Worcester District. The district includes parts of Northborough and Sterling along with Berlin, Boylston, Clinton and Lancaster. Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8. Democrat: Meghan Kilcoyne. Kilcoyne,...
Donaghue, Hostage vie for new 19th Worcester seat
REGION – The Community Advocate is profiling the candidates running in the newly-formed 19th Worcester District, which includes all of Southborough; precincts 1, 2 and 3 of Northborough; precincts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 of Westborough and Precinct 21A of Framingham. The state election will take place on...
Donald W. Farmer, 94, formerly of Shrewsbury
– Donald W. Farmer, 94, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Don leaves his beloved wife, Judith (Allen) Farmer, of 38 years; his children, Doug Farmer and his wife Joan, Beth Levin and her husband Richard, Janice Gilpin and her husband Kevin, Mike Farmer and his wife Nancy, Tom Farmer and his wife Amy, his adopted son, Jon Newcomer; his step-daughters, Paula Grover, Donna Tolppa, and Lynda Fabas; his grandchildren, Liz Farmer, Tess Farmer, Bryan Farmer, Lisa Farmer, Joshua Levin, Heather Pickering, Colleen Pickering, Ryan Farmer, Alyssa Farmer, McKenzie Farmer, Heather Dunn, Jessica Farmer, Andrea Levin, Nicole Merrifield, Trisha Hamilton, Ben Mooney, Cian Mooney, Declan Mooney, and Thomas Reid; his great-grandchildren, Daemynd Farmer, Joshua Farmer, Oriah Ellis, Irie Ellis, Teagan Merrifield, Declan Merrifield, Eleanor Mooney, Maryam Hemeda, and Layla Rose Farmer; and his nieces Fran Graveson, Deanne Roberts, and Theresa Braney. He was predeceased by his son, John Farmer, his siblings, Gordon Farmer, Chet Farmer, and Diane Rutana; and their parents, Ralph and Sylvia (Richards) Farmer.
L.L.Bean set to open in Hudson next month
HUDSON – L.L.Bean is opening at Hudson’s Highland Commons on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. “As our company celebrates 110 years in business, we are honored to mark that milestone by opening a new retail store in Hudson, Massachusetts,” said Corey Bouyea, L.L.Bean vice president of stores and retail operations. “We’re grateful to our Massachusetts customers who have been pivotal to our continued growth, and we look forward to outfitting them for outdoor adventures for many years to come.”
Community gathers for Small Stones Festival in Grafton
GRAFTON – The Small Stones Festival of the Arts is under way. For the fifth year, regional arts organizations have teamed up to present the best in painting, photography, music and literature. The festival began on Oct. 14 with an awards presentation; it continues through Oct. 23. The exhibit...
Select Board continues Westboro Mobil Class II license suspension
WESTBOROUGH – Westboro Mobil’s license to sell used cars is hanging by a thread. After an extensive discussion on Oct. 11, the Westborough Select Board decided to continue the suspension of the East Main Street business’ Class II license until Nov. 3, with a public hearing scheduled for Nov. 2 at 6:15 p.m.
Kosa Dispensary in Marlborough seeks to expand hours
MARLBOROUGH – A marijuana dispensary at 505 Boston Post Road West is one step closer to expanding its hours. During the Urban Affairs Committee meeting on Oct. 13, attorney Brian Falk presented the request on behalf of Vedi Naturals LLC doing business as Kosa Dispensary at 505 Boston Post Road West.
Northborough releases White Cliffs request for proposals
NORTHBOROUGH – The request for proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment and reuse of the White Cliffs mansion has officially hit the streets. The RFP became available on Oct. 12, marking the latest step in Northborough’s efforts to solicit potential private sector partners to rehabilitate the mansion and get it back into use.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream comes to Hudson High
HUDSON – Hudson High School’s Drama Society is gearing up for its performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare this weekend. This marks the first production by the society of the 2022-2023 school year. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” tells the tale of four...
Cyanobacteria advisory issued for Westborough’s Lake Chauncy
WESTBOROUGH – A public health advisory has been issued after cyanobacteria was found in Lake Chauncy. Cyanobacteria is also known as blue-green algae. “The algae bloom has the appearance of pea soup and is capable of producing toxins that can be dangerous to humans and pets,” the health department wrote in its warning.
