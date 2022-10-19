– Donald W. Farmer, 94, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Don leaves his beloved wife, Judith (Allen) Farmer, of 38 years; his children, Doug Farmer and his wife Joan, Beth Levin and her husband Richard, Janice Gilpin and her husband Kevin, Mike Farmer and his wife Nancy, Tom Farmer and his wife Amy, his adopted son, Jon Newcomer; his step-daughters, Paula Grover, Donna Tolppa, and Lynda Fabas; his grandchildren, Liz Farmer, Tess Farmer, Bryan Farmer, Lisa Farmer, Joshua Levin, Heather Pickering, Colleen Pickering, Ryan Farmer, Alyssa Farmer, McKenzie Farmer, Heather Dunn, Jessica Farmer, Andrea Levin, Nicole Merrifield, Trisha Hamilton, Ben Mooney, Cian Mooney, Declan Mooney, and Thomas Reid; his great-grandchildren, Daemynd Farmer, Joshua Farmer, Oriah Ellis, Irie Ellis, Teagan Merrifield, Declan Merrifield, Eleanor Mooney, Maryam Hemeda, and Layla Rose Farmer; and his nieces Fran Graveson, Deanne Roberts, and Theresa Braney. He was predeceased by his son, John Farmer, his siblings, Gordon Farmer, Chet Farmer, and Diane Rutana; and their parents, Ralph and Sylvia (Richards) Farmer.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO