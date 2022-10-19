ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Family of man fatally shot by LAPD officers files wrongful death lawsuit against city

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQtRq_0iezGru300

A South Los Angeles family said they have taken legal action against the city of L.A., saying officers shot and killed their loved one when they should've helped him during a mental health crisis.

The family of Margarito Lopez said they are suing the city for wrongful death and violation of civil rights.

They made the announcement on Tuesday alongside their attorneys Luis and Michael Carrillo and Dale Galipo.

"The only thing I want is justice for my brother for what they did," said Margarito Lopez's sister, Sonia Lopez.

The incident happened in December 2021 and the moments leading up to Margarito Lopez's death at the hands of LAPD officers are difficult to watch.

His family said he was suffering a mental health crisis and should still be alive.

During a 911 call that was heard in a video released by LAPD, Margarito Lopez's sister is heard saying she thinks her brother is suicidal.

"Yes, hello, yes. I'm calling ... I think my brother is going to commit suicide because he was locked in the restroom, but he just walked out of the house, but he has a knife," the sister is heard saying.

Body camera video showed Margarito Lopez holding a butcher knife to his throat. Police told him several times to put the knife down.

According to LAPD, officers tried to use less-than-lethal force.

In the video, at least one officer was heard shouting, "Bean bag only! Bean bag only!" but a standoff continued.

Margarito Lopez then took few slow steps, turned to the side and officers opened fire, killing the 22-year-old.

"Instead of bringing a mental evaluation unit, which they didn't, they resorted to deadly force when they should not have used deadly force," Carrillo said.

With heartache in his voice, the victim's dad, Margarito Lopez Sr., remembered his son as a young man who was still a boy.

The father said his son was happy and friendly with everyone.

Meanwhile, in a video recorded by nearby neighbors, the shooting and shock from many in this community was heard.

Margarito Lopez's family said the police response traumatized many living in the area.

"Instead of helping him, they just killed him and right now, everybody is just afraid to call the police for help," Sonia Lopez said.

Eyewitness News reached out to LAPD for comment, but has not received a response as of Tuesday night.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Hawthorne Identified

A 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in Hawthorne was identified by county authorities Friday. The shooting was reported at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Cory Hubbard...
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Hawthorne

A 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in Hawthorne was identified by county authorities Friday. The shooting was reported at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Cory Hubbard...
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large

A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Shooting death investigation underway in South LA

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A shooting death investigation was underway in South Los Angeles Friday morning. Homicide Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the intersection of Alameda and 88th streets just before 5:20 a.m. in South LA’s Florence neighborhood after officers responded to a man down call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

2 Pasadena Men Arrested as Suspects in Colony High School Shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School on October 1st. Lawrence Langston, 37, was arrested on October 12th, and Everett Johnson, 25, was arrested on October 14th. The suspects, both residents of Pasadena, face charges of attempted murder. Ontario police responded...
PASADENA, CA
crimevoice.com

Inmate Suspected of Murdering Cellmate at West Valley Detention Center

An inmate at West Valley Detention Center is being charged with the murder of his cellmate, Steven Puskar. Michael Follet, 67, of Yucaipa had been arrested on unrelated charges on September 24th. His cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar of San Bernardino, was found injured and unconscious in their cell on October 2nd.
YUCAIPA, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriffs' use of force in question after rough arrest caught on camera

The use of force by Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies is once again being questioned after eyewitness video circulated through social media on Wednesday showing deputies arresting a man outside a hookah lounge in Inglewood on Sunday. The man, identified as 24-year-old Blake Anderson, works as a security guard at the hookah lounge located on the 5006 block of West Century Boulevard. It's unclear what prompted deputies to come to the lounge, which is outside their jurisdiction. However, the department said that Anderson is a convicted felon who was in possession of a loaded gun. Once deputies arrived to the scene, video shows...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Homicide investigation underway after man, 71, found dead in Hesperia

A homicide investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in his Hesperia home earlier this week, authorities said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the home in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and declared the victim dead at the scene. […]
HESPERIA, CA
indybay.org

Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez

Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
143K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy