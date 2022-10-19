ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 28-year-old who lost 25 pounds without dieting or exercise was told she had IBS. She actually had colon cancer.

By Anna Medaris
 3 days ago
Ashley Teague today. Ashley Teague
  • Ashley Teague, now 30, experienced unexplained weight loss, diarrhea, and bloody stool for months.
  • She said her doctors refused her colonoscopy requests, since she was young and looked healthy.
  • She had colon cancer and Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that raises the risk of several cancers.

Sheila Kilgore
3d ago

The only person that can advocate for your health is you. I have been dealing with low blood sugar for years, but no doctor knows what is wrong with me. Since my blood glucose tests always show nothing, but I know when I eat I feel better so I have undiagnosed hypoglycemia. Doctors feel that they know more about your body then you do, but they are so off- base because you live in your body everyday so you know your body and when something is wrong before everybody else. You just put off going to the doctor, since you are like well the doctor won't listen to me anyways so you just don't go. I feel for this lady because now she is fighting for her life, since the doctors didn't listen to her. Bloody stools is the number 1 symptom of colon cancer, so go to the doctor and get that colonoscopy and fight for your health.

Betty Fritz
3d ago

I had the same issues she had, I was 44 and lost 25lbs without trying, bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps. Doctor kept telling me it was IBS and the bleeding was my hemorrhoids. I finally collapsed at work was rushed to ER they did a Scan saw a dark mass, then they did a colonoscopy and found a softball size tumor, it busted through the bowel wall and caused me to hemorrhage. I'm lucky to be alive it was late stage 3 cancer but somehow I have survived now 26 years, I pray she gets good care and survives many years.🙏❤️

RubyD
3d ago

Prayers Prayers Prayers...I'm with you on this one...7 year kidney cancer survivor my weight still goes up and down....and people quick to say you lost alot of weight and being negative about it and have no idea what the person is going through.

