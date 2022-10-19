A 28-year-old who lost 25 pounds without dieting or exercise was told she had IBS. She actually had colon cancer.

When Jan McCluskey noticed her stomach changing shape at nearly 60 years old, she assumed it was likely due to menopause. It wound up being PMP, pseudomyxoma peritonei, a rare cancer that starts in the appendix. After two major surgeries, along with chemotherapy, Jan is thankfully in remission. She will...
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
PREGNANCY is a rollercoaster - with baby scans being up there with one of the most emotional parts of carrying a child. But one mum will never forget the 20-week scan she had with her little girl. Natalie Robinson wasn’t initially concerned when a nurse struggled to take clear pictures...
A woman has said she was minutes away from dying after she suffered a severe allergic reaction to medication. Madison Lewis, 23, from Los Angeles went into anaphylactic shock after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease back in 2016. Lyme disease is a bacterial infection often spread through ticks. You...
Ros Atkins struggled with a pain in her side that she thought was from a pulled muscle. It turned out to be caused by stage four colon cancer. Colon or bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, but generally we use the term colorectal cancer in the United States.
According to medical research, humans can only survive for a week without water and a few months without food, but it is hardly believed that a person can live without eating or drinking anything for more than 70 years.
When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
A MUM-to-be was wrongly told by doctors her unborn baby had died in the womb, before scans revealed her son was alive. Hannah Cole, 26, was admitted to Bradford Royal Infirmary in October after she experienced some unexpected bleeding while she was 22 weeks pregnant. After some scan doctors revealed...
Kim Clack-Whelan was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes following the discovery of a lump in her breast at age 36. Thankfully, she was paying more attention to her health after feeling an intense pain after her then-2-year-old daughter’s elbow landed on her chest while playing together.
A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
And after Liz fostered Gisele for nine months, the birth parents’ rights were officially ended, and Gisele became eligible for adoption. Thus, begins when the nurse adopted a baby. Finally, the day came on October 18, 2018, when Gisele became Gisele Katherine Smith. Liz explained that it was her...
A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
FOR many of us, talking about our bathroom habits is a step too far in the embarrassment stakes. But like it or not, everyone poos, and we really must start talking about it - it could be the difference between life or death. Dr Sarah Jarvis, GP and clinical director...
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
A man was diagnosed with brain cancer after he got blurry vision and went to an optometrist. The optometrist found warning signs in the back of his eye, which can be caused by a tumor. Doctors diagnosed Matt Voice with brain cancer, and he had urgent surgery to remove 70%...
Last October, 56-year-old dad Lee Young thought he pulled a muscle while playing golf; it wound up being an 8.5 cm tumor near his kidney. Unfortunately, doctors have yet to determine where the primary cancer is coming from. Thankfully, the garage owner from Manchester, England was enrolled in a clinical...
A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
Comments / 362