Meghan Markle reveals what a normal workday is like with Prince Harry: In-N-Out Burger 'knows our order'

By Rebecca Cohen, Samantha Grindell
 3 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022, in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
  • Meghan Markle revealed what a normal workday is like for her and Prince Harry.
  • She said they work from home a lot so they can spend more time with their young kids.
  • Meghan added that their local In-N-Out Burger even knows their order.

