My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channelAbigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.

LAUGHLIN, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO