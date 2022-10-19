Read full article on original website
riverscenemagazine.com
Run To The Sun Cruise Night Kicks Off Iconic Weekend
Relics and Rods hosted its 44th annual Cruise Night Thursday on McCulloch Boulevard to kick off Run to the Sun weekend in Lake Havasu City. The Run to the Sun has become a tradtion tied to London Bridge Days and is anticipated by car lovers every year. And this year, the show expanded to include cars dated 1972 and older.
Mohave Daily News
Historical society wants mural on back of Lil' Red Schoolhouse
BULLHEAD CITY — The Lil' Red Schoolhouse, an historic fixture in the Colorado River Heritage Center at Bullhead Community Park, may get a modern update that pays homage to the area's history. On Wednesday, the Bullhead City Parks & Recreation Commission gave its unofficial support to the Colorado River...
Mohave Daily News
Cornfest on tap Friday
BULLHEAD CITY — The sixth annual Cornfest tents are already up in Gary Keith Civic Center Park — promising a weekend of fun for locals and visitors alike. Cornfest is probably best known locally for the Scream in the Dark Haunted House, one of the largest custom built haunted houses in the area.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LBRW will meet Nov. 4￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The November London Bridge Republican Women Dinner will be held on Monday, November 7, at Shugrues Bridgeview Room. Check in begins at 5 p.m. with dinner and the meeting at 6 p.m. Cost is $21 cash or check at the door. This month’s guest speakers are Mohave County Supervisors Buster Johnson and Ron Gould.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Toastmaster hosts open house￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Colorado River Toastmasters Club will have an Open House on November 8, at 6:45 p.m., in the meeting room of the Chaparral Country Club, 1260 Mohave Dr. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit 501(c) educational organization helping individuals improve on their communication, presentation and leadership skills. In honing those skills, it will help individuals at their work, in their business and in their retirement. For more information call 928-201-7220 or kkdeshazer@yahoo.com.
riverscenemagazine.com
Inside Lake Havasu City’s C.E.R.T. Team
October is officially the start of event season in Lake Havasu City, which means when the fire department or police appear at large events, not too far behind is the volunteer Citizen Emergency Response Team or C.E.R.T. Team. “You often see us at large scale events such as the Run...
claremont-courier.com
Changing lives, odds be damned
Things had never been easy for Joshua Duncan. It was 2018, and the Kingman, Arizona boy was, once again, having trouble at home. He’d already tried weed in an effort to both fit in with his friends and numb his pain and anger. One day he took it further and smoked some methamphetamine.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Come to the 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held on Friday and Saturday.
Needles, California: The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe will be having their 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held on Friday, October 21st, 2022 and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The celebration is free and opened to the public, to learn and celebrate the history, customs and traditions...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Ambient Edge “gives back” to community￼
The Humane Society of Mohave County recently received a $5,000 donation from Ambient Edge Heating & Cooling, through Ambient Edge’s Giveback Program. Ambient Edge ran a campaign for the entire month of September to help raise funds for the animals that the human society takes in. Ambient Edge has locations in Arizona and Nevada. Pictured left to right: Brandi Boydstun, Sarah Neal-Johnson, Kristin Freiert, Blair McKnight.
Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channelAbigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.
Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
KRW to host Major General Mick McGuire
KINGMAN – Major General Mick McGuire will be our keynote speaker at the next Kingman Republican Women’s monthly meeting to be held on Nov. 7. General McGuire will speaking on issues facing our nation’s military veterans. Mick McGuire is a retired United States Air Force major general,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
WL Nugent Cancer Center receives American Cancer Society Grant to help patients with transportation
KINGMAN – Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently require assistance getting to and from facilities, which can create financial and logistical burdens. That’s why the American Cancer Society has awarded a transportation grant to Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center. These funds will be used to address the access-to-care needs of cancer patients in the Kingman service area and ultimately, help save lives.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Safeway to reopen Oct. 28￼
KINGMAN – The Safeway corporation, for whatever reason, has refused to answer any questions regarding damage and repair of its grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. The outlet has remained closed since an August 13 rain-related roof collapse that injured no one during a monsoon season summer storm.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arizona Sommers donates to Kingman Cancer Care Unit
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Arizona Sommers Heating & Cooling has made a generous donation of $13,000 to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit (KCCU). Pictured in forefront are Arizona Sommers staff and KCCU volunteers accepting the donation.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman dies after drowning at Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service officials announced that a woman died after drowning at Lake Mohave over the weekend. Around 7 p.m. Saturday evening National Park rangers received a report of a 39-year-old woman who went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina. According to the news release, she was not wearing a life jacket.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada
In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Early voting has begun
Mohave County Library, Bullhead City Branch; Mohave County Library, Lake Havasu City Branch, and 1776 Airway Ave., behind the Nutrition Center in Kingman. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who have not received an early voting mail ballot or have any other questions, may contact...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woman found drowned at Lake Mohave￼
LAKE MOHAVE – A presumed drowning is under investigation at Lake Mohave. National Park Service rangers responded at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15 to a report that a 39-year-old woman went missing from the back bay area of the Katherine Landing Marina. The initial search was suspended at...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Murder suspect sought￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Authorities believe a man murdered a woman in Las Vegas before committing another murder in Golden Valley. Metro police have issued an arrest warrant alleging that 26-year-old Hunter McGuire killed a woman near Jones and Flamingo in Las Vegas Monday. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said...
