KING COUNTY, Wash. — There has been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in King County. King County Health said they are expecting a particularly bad RSV season this year due to the effects of the pandemic. As social distancing measures are rolling back, people are being exposed to more viruses than they have in recent years and are often more susceptible because they haven’t been exposed recently.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO