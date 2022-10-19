Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. More than 66,000 Pierce County residents got a COVID-19 bivalent booster since early September. And our vaccine graphic shows the daily number of residents getting a vaccine dose is the highest it’s been since January. This is great news as we head into the holidays!
'Unprecedented volumes': RSV cases in King County on the rise
KING COUNTY, Wash. — There has been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in King County. King County Health said they are expecting a particularly bad RSV season this year due to the effects of the pandemic. As social distancing measures are rolling back, people are being exposed to more viruses than they have in recent years and are often more susceptible because they haven’t been exposed recently.
The Suburban Times
Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people
Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
The Suburban Times
Get rid of creepy chemicals
Pierce County social media post. Got creepy chemicals in the closet? Ghoulish glue in the garage? Unused household cleaners can be downright scary and dangerous. Dispose of them for FREE at a household hazardous waste site: https://piercecountywa.gov/1544/Household-Hazardous-Waste…
MultiCare employee information taken in ransomware attack
TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state healthcare organization said sensitive employee information was impacted after one of its partners was the subject of a ransomware attack in June. Kaye-Smith, a business solutions company, confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack involving several of its partners, including MultiCare....
foodsafetynews.com
Indian Cuisine restaurant at the center of Salmonella outbreak investigation
Public Health in Washington State’s King County is investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella bacteria) associated with Chili’s South Indian Cuisine in Seattle. The investigation is ongoing. “At this time, we have not identified how Salmonella was spread within the restaurant,” Public Health said. It says...
dispatchnews.com
Pierce County officials object to two potential airport locations
Pierce County officials sent a joint letter to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission chair objecting to two greenfield spaces as a potential airport location. The commission was considering two potential locations — one in central Pierce County, near Eatonville, and one in east Pierce County. Officials object to these locations because they deem the sites to have “significant infrastructure and environmental barriers,” per the joint letter.
Deaf woman unknowingly has 7 teeth removed by dentist at Des Moines dental clinic
The U.S. Department of Justice and a dental clinic in Des Moines have resolved a complaint in which the clinic failed to provide interpretation services to a patient who is deaf, resulting in teeth being removed which the patient was unaware of, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced Thursday. According to...
shorelineareanews.com
New medical resource for local pet parents in need of assistance
Local cat adoption center announces Community Wellness Clinic to support low-income individuals and households in need of wellness care for their owned cats. Shoreline, WA (October 19, 2022) – Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) is pleased to announce that on Monday, October 24, 2022 the first SAFe Rescue Community Wellness Clinic will be held at SAFe’s Adoption Center from 9am to 3pm.
kpug1170.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
Suspect arrested in killing of beloved community leader in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night. Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement Thursday confirming the loss of D'Vonne Pickett Jr, describing him as "a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community." He noted Pickett's business honoring the legacy of a family member, his service as a youth sports coach and his work mentoring young people to "shape the next generation of leaders in our city."
q13fox.com
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
GRAHAM, Wash. - More than 200 filled a room at the lodge at Frontier Park in Graham Monday night, vowing to fight a proposal that would build a new airport in a rural area of Pierce County. Many frustrated residents at the meeting said they had no idea that land...
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
Death investigation underway near Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?
SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
q13fox.com
1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
q13fox.com
Sawant says feces thrown at her home repeatedly, claims Seattle Police 'failing to investigate' threats
SEATTLE - City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wrote a letter to officials claiming the Seattle Police Department (SPD) was "failing to investigate" several escalating threats made against her, including feces being thrown at her home repeatedly. According to Sawant, bags of human feces have been thrown into her yard six times,...
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
The Suburban Times
KOMO: Three people arrested for multiple robberies in Lakewood, others still outstanding
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested three people Friday afternoon in connection to multiple robberies in the Lakewood area. The Police Chief Mike Zaro told KOMO News his advice for the other people still outstanding is to “turn yourselves in.” Read the rest of the story at the KOMO website.
Washington man convicted of murdering half-sister in 2016, stuffing dismembered body in suitcase
Washington man David Haggard has been convicted of killing his sister in 2016 and stuffing her partially burned, dismembered body parts into a suitcase.
