ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Travis Kelce wants Odell Beckham Jr. rumors to come true

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLxAQ_0iezDrrq00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs restructured tight end Travis Kelce’s contract on Tuesday and it sparked speculation that a midseason move would be made ahead of the trade deadline.

“It’s a start to a move, right? You’re freeing up cap space to be able to do something,” Kelce said in the latest episode of the “ New Heights ” podcast. “My agent just hit me up and said that they want to free up some cap space, so I was like, ‘I get the money now? Alright!'”

Those rumors include a possible acquisition of Super Bowl LVI champion wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“I want them to come true. I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility,” Kelce said. “Something’s in the air for sure, and if it means OBJ? Alright!”

Chiefs Travis Kelce gives back to Overland Park through community project

The former Los Angeles Rams wide-out is currently a free agent and recovering from a torn ACL sustained during the Super Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in February.

The restructure of Kelce’s contract freed up $3.455 million in cap space.

Kelce’s brother and podcast co-host Jason finished up the segment with: “I look forward to seeing OBJ in a Chiefs uniform.”

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our Kansas City Chiefs newsletter twice a week

Beckham considered a move to Kansas City in the 2021 season before eventually signing with the Rams and going on to win the Super Bowl.

He was released by the Cleveland Browns ahead of that move and cleared waivers and went on to Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'

Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady.  Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week.  In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy