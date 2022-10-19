ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home

Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

Brooklyn, as seen in a theater near you

It’s the dead of night but the stallion can’t sleep. There’s a man stalking outside his stall, carrying handfuls of straw… and a match. Suddenly, there’s smoke and a small fire in the stable. He whinnies for help. The owner sees the stable on fire and calls the farmhands to help. Black Beauty and the other horses are trapped. Most of the horses make it out, Black Beauty included, but the stable is a total loss. It’s one of the striking scenes from 1921’s “Black Beauty,” — filmed at the Vitagraph Studios in Midwood.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Man stabbed and killed in Brooklyn smoke shop over bad manners

NEW YORK, NY – An argument inside a Brooklyn smoke shop escalated to murder on Tuesday when two men brought their fight outside. The New York City Police Department responded to the store located at 248 4th Avenue at around 10:30 pm to find the 37-year-old male victim had been stabbed in the neck and torso. During the argument, the suspect pulled a sharp object, possibly a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times according to the NYPD. The suspect fled the scene on an electric bike. Police have not made any arrests and no description of the suspect was The post Man stabbed and killed in Brooklyn smoke shop over bad manners appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Pitchfork

The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Run-D.M.C. Legend, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Visits P.S. 207 Students

Grammy award-winning rapper and Hip-Hop pioneer, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, visited P.S. 207 in Kingsbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, to speak with elementary school students about how to deal with bullies, believing in themselves, and to discuss his new picture book, “Darryl’s Dream.”. A founding member of...
QUEENS, NY
Time Out New York

A make-it-yourself charcuterie board shop is opening in NYC

It seems like social media is the very source of New York's newest culinary-adjacent projects. Just a week after the announcement that popular TikTok cookie joint Crumbl Cookies will open a shop on the Upper East Side, we report that Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that went viral on the same platform during the pandemic, will debut a restaurant at 218 Thompson Street by West Third Street in Greenwich Village this December.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Bronx Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A New York man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Miguel Arias, a resident of the Bronx, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the Wednesday, July 20, CASH4LIFE game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The second prize guarantees...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Queens residents back Interborough Express to Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Queens residents are increasing calls for better transportation options to Brooklyn. The long talked about Interborough Express could be the solution. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the latest on the project and reaction from residents. Queens commuters who use the MTA's subways and buses tell us they're often stranded without a direct link to Brooklyn by train. One of the only subway lines linking the two boroughs is the G train, which runs from Long Island City, Queens to Kensington, Brooklyn.But if you don't live near that train, like Yokasta Colon, it could take you well over an hour. "I think...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Jersey City teens try to rise above hardship with new hip-hop track ‘Winning Pain’

Jersey City teens Jahmair Pickett, aka Mairgzz, and Jahmir Wiggs, aka WW Jwizzz are the duo behind hip hop track “Winning Pain,” released last week on YouTube. In the song, WW Jwizzz, a 2022 graduate of Innovation High School, and Mairgzz, a junior at Lincoln High School, rap respectively about being broken down mentally, let down constantly, and still trying to win despite the pain of those dynamics. Mairgzz’s lines speak to eschewing partying and the fake love that prevails outside for a higher power and winning not just for himself.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

At 104, NYC Woman Says These 2 Doctor No-Nos Helped Her Survive 2 Pandemics

Are healthy living and exercise the tickets to a long life? Maybe, but for one New York City woman, she says the key is much simpler — and much more enjoyable. Elaine Terry celebrated her 104th birthday on Wednesday, complete with a party surrounded by family, friends and caregivers that help provide services for her at home, where she still lives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
