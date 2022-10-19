ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America

Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October -- plus an additional cost of living increase -- to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Haunted houses & spooky attractions to visit in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Spooky season is officially upon us! If you enjoy jump scares, screaming endlessly, and anticipating terror, grab your “brave” group of friends and loved ones and check out these haunted attractions across West Michigan if you dare!. Prepare to be scared!
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Man drowns after falling off kayak into Southwest Michigan lake

PENN TOWNSHIP, MI – A man drowned Friday, Oct. 21 after falling off a kayak into Cass County’s Belas Lake. Around 7:23 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a kayak drifting in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat and hunting equipment was floating nearby, a news release said.
CASS COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 21

Muskegon football defeats Mona Shores 55-35 MUSKEGON – Week 9 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action. Below are the final scores from across the...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

