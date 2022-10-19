Read full article on original website
Powerball results for 10/19/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI -- A player in Michigan won $1 million as did two other players, but there was no winner of the $515 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Oct. 19. That means the drawing on Saturday, Oct. 22 will be worth $550 million with a cash...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick or Treating in Michigan?
Growing up, you always anticipate the dreaded day you will have to stop trick or treating. However, I beg the differ. Who made the rule that there is an age limit on whether or not you can go trick or treating if you want?. There are places that have bans...
Michigan Man Requests Help From Outdoor Enthusiasts in Search for Missing Parents
A Michigan man is searching for answers to solving his parents' missing person case, which has remained unsolved since 1977. His next step? Turning to outdoor enthusiasts across the state. John Block Jr. has not seen his parents since their plane went missing on July 4, 1977, upon failing to...
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home
A missing family was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their Fremont home, police confirmed.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October -- plus an additional cost of living increase -- to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
Muskegon bakery's annual 'cookie poll' to launch ahead of UofM, MSU matchup
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon tradition pits fan against fan as the Big 10 Football matchup between the University of Michigan and Michigan State nears. The 'cookie poll' at Ryke's Bakery will mark its 13th anniversary this football season with competition often as fierce as it is on the gridiron.
Michigan families receive additional food assistance benefits through October
Michigan is providing additional benefits for families through October.
bridgemi.com
Whitmer: Proposal 3, abortion rights will help Michigan ‘steal’ jobs from Ohio
DETROIT – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon courted Michigan business leaders on Friday with competing plans to create jobs and develop a talented workforce to fill them. Speaking to members of the Detroit Economic Club, Dixon touted her plan to cut and eventually phase out...
WOOD
Haunted houses & spooky attractions to visit in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Spooky season is officially upon us! If you enjoy jump scares, screaming endlessly, and anticipating terror, grab your “brave” group of friends and loved ones and check out these haunted attractions across West Michigan if you dare!. Prepare to be scared!
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
Man drowns after falling off kayak into Southwest Michigan lake
PENN TOWNSHIP, MI – A man drowned Friday, Oct. 21 after falling off a kayak into Cass County’s Belas Lake. Around 7:23 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a kayak drifting in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat and hunting equipment was floating nearby, a news release said.
Medicine, politics collide as Michigan voters weigh right to abortion
The fight over abortion is steaming toward a political resolution across Michigan as activists, policymakers, politicians, providers and would-be-patients eye the Nov. 8 election.
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word
Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
Michigan peak fall color: Where it will be outstanding this weekend
The zone of peak fall color continues to expand south and please the eyes more than expected. The area of peak fall color as of Thursday, October 20, covered the eastern Upper Peninsula and all of the northern half of Lower Michigan. The southern half of Lower Michigan has rapidly...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 21
Muskegon football defeats Mona Shores 55-35 MUSKEGON – Week 9 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action. Below are the final scores from across the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
