Read full article on original website
Related
WBIR
TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
indherald.com
Scott County seeks proposals for new location for planned EMS headquarters
HUNTSVILLE | Could a new location for Scott County’s EMS headquarters be in the works?. By an all-aye vote at Monday’s meeting, County Commission approved a Request For Proposals (RFP) for the ambulance service headquarters. The new RFP will seek an existing building of at least 4,000 square feet on two-plus acres of property in either Oneida, Helenwood or Huntsville.
Sevier County EMA not issuing burn permits on Friday
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Burn permits will not be issued in Sevier County on Friday, Oct. 21, according to a tweet from the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency. The agency said the decision was due to "current and expected conditions" and an advisory from the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Traffic experts are running a study on the roads in Morristown. The population is growing, and traffic delays and safety are growing concerns. Studies over many years show that most heavy traffic and crashes occur on Highway 160 at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and South Cumberland. One man who works nearby says some days it takes him about 10 minutes to pull out of the parking lot of his job.
Virginia NAACP leader Kent Carter to be laid to rest in Knoxville after Turks and Caicos shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee native will be laid to rest in Knoxville after he was killed in a shooting while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands earlier in October. Police in the Turks and Caicos said Kent Carter was with another tourist and three guides from...
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
Knoxville man convicted of killing wife in front of four children sentenced
A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of their children in January of 2021 has been sentenced, according to the District Attorney's Office.
New culinary school coming to Blount County community serving those living with special needs
Fundraising efforts are underway as two groups are bringing a culinary school to Blount County serving adults with special needs.
indherald.com
Three people injured in accident
HUNTSVILLE | Three people were injured, two seriously, in a single-vehicle accident at the 27/63 intersection here Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 12:30 pm at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63, when a minivan that was west-bound on S.R. 63 traveled through the intersection, struck a pole, and traveled partially up the embankment on the west side of U.S. 27 before coming to a stop.
WATE
Silver Alert: Elderly man from Loudon County found safe
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly man has been found after going missing Thrusday night according to the TBI. Robert Spall, 95, was found in Georgia. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared he had a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without assistance.
Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90
“In East Tennessee, anything can happen,” said Gloria Johnson, an incumbent Democrat running in the brand-new Tennessee House of Representatives District 90 in Knox County. Johnson, a retired Knox County teacher, had been serving in District 13, but the Republicans’ recent redistricting plan cut her home out of the district. So she moved. Anything can […] The post Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBIR
Centro Hispano recruiting ESL volunteers
Knox County is home to more than 28,000 Latinos — many of who don't speak English. Centro Hispano of East Tennessee aims to help by providing English classes.
New EV charging stations planned for I-75, I-81 corridors
A $500,000 grant has been given to help place more electric vehicle charging stations along East Tennessee interstates.
wvlt.tv
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care
A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health. Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
tnAchieves looking for thousands of volunteers to help high school students transition into college
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local organization is looking for volunteer mentors to help ensure every high school student in Tennessee has the chance to earn a college degree. tnAchieves launched in 2008 and since then it has helped around 504,000 students in the state. The organization increases higher education opportunities for Tennessee high school students by providing last-dollar scholarships with mentor guidance.
Early voting in Knox County begins Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Knox County voters can cast their votes in the 2022 Midterm Elections. There are ten different polling locations across Knox County:. Carter Senior Center. City-County Building (Small Assembly Room) Downtown West. Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points. Farragut Town Hall. Halls...
1450wlaf.com
Commodities recertification begins later in October into November
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – ETHRA is recertifying folks for commodities, Oct. 31 (Jellico), Nov. 1 through Nov. 30th (La Follette) at two different locations. You must register at the location nearest you. (this is a correction) You are encouraged by the staff at the ETHRA Office to stop by...
clayconews.com
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
wvlt.tv
Owners find three cows shot, killed in North Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men from North Knox County found three of their cows shot and killed in an overgrown field Wednesday after they had gotten loose, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Deputies responded to a home on Brock Road on...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0