Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks and predictions
The Seattle Seahawks (3-3) visit Sofi Stadium to battle the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Seahawks vs. Chargers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. QB Geno Smith has the Seahawks humming early in...
NFL Week 7 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals welcome the Falcons to Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's a battle of 3-3 teams. Cincinnati is hoping to continue make their turn in the right direction after a disappointing start to the season, whereas Atlanta is one of the NFL's Cinderella stories. The Bengals are heavy favorites...
‘His legacy is gonna live on’: Panthers players, coach react to Christian McCaffrey trade
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold hopes Christian McCaffrey wins a Super Bowl this season with the San Francisco 49ers. “I’m excited to see what he can do out there, to be quite honest,” Darnold said on Friday, “(He is) the best player I’ve played with, just the most discipline. Probably one of the best teammates I’ve ever had as well. ... If he does get a chance to compete in the playoffs, yeah, I’d be very happy.”
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 7 Game Against 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs will soon be traveling to California to square off against the San Francisco 49ers but before that, the team got one more practice in for the week. Following Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the team had plenty of question marks regarding its injury report. Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) was still not activated from the injured reserve list, and the trio of defensive end Mike Danna (calf), cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) and left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) all missed Wednesday's practice. Additionally, rookie safety Bryan Cook was limited on Wednesday as he continued to rehab from being in the league's concussion protocol.
5 Questions: Cowboys Writer ‘Skeptical’ of Dak Prescott
Timm Hamm covers the Dallas Cowboys for Cowboys Country. He answered five questions heading into the Lions-Cowboys matchup at AT&T Stadium Sunday. 1.) How would you assess how the Cowboys handled quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury?. Timm Hamm: I think the Cowboys handled it the best they could. It wasn't...
Top 5 Giants To Watch In Week 7
The New York Giants are 5-1 to start the regular season and have shown no signs of letting up with their winning ways as they prepare to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday. In each of their last two games, the Giants have looked out-of-sync in the first half,...
Hard knocks: Experts break down what you should know about concussions
It was one of the most disturbing sights in recent professional football history. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lay motionless on the field after a vicious sack in a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, mere days after being re-inserted into a game against the Baltimore Ravens where he appeared to sustain a similar head injury. He was diagnosed with a concussion, and the Dolphins’ handling of both injuries ignited fierce debate over concussion protocols in the National Football League and throughout sports. “Obviously on a football field where there’s big linemen and lots of blocking...
Watch: Snoop Dogg Celebrates in Jackson State's Locker Room
Snoop Dogg was one of many celebrities to travel and join the Jackson State Homecoming Festivities.
ESPN ‘College GameDay’ Crew Makes Its UCLA-Oregon Predictions
The biggest college football predictions of the week are officially in. ESPN's "College GameDay" crew made its picks for all the top games around the country Saturday, including No. 9 UCLA football's (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) showdown with No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) in Eugene. As the host site for the show, the experts saved those predictions for last, riling up the crowd that had been camping out since long before sunrise.
Cam Johnson top performer amongst former Tar Heels in NBA opening slate
Nine former Tar Heels took the floor in the NBA's full slate of opening games on Wednesday. In his first opening night start, Suns' starting forward Cam Johnson was the most productive of them all. In his team's 107-105 comeback win over the Mavericks, Johnson scored 15 points in 27 minutes, shooting 6-13 from the field and 50% from three.
Coach Deion Sanders Delivers ‘My Special Aflac Ducks’ to Children’s of Mississippi
Coach Deion Sanders has had many speaking engagements, interviews, and appearances during this year's Jackson State Homecoming Week. The dynamic head coach paused the JSU Tigers football team's battle preparation for Campbell to visit with a few little warriors fighting cancer at the Children's of Mississippi. The patients were delivered...
‘Just bad basketball.’ Only two games in, Charlotte Hornets coach Clifford gets angry
Only two games into an 82-game season, Charlotte coach Steve Clifford got heated about his Charlotte Hornets. After New Orleans led the entire game and beat the Hornets, 124-112, in Charlotte’s home opener Friday night, Clifford reminded everyone that he can get unhappy in a hurry when his teams don’t play the way he wants them to.
