Ellsworth American
Workman for City Council
I hope Ellsworth citizens will consider Gordon Workman for one place on the Ellsworth City Council. He is not a “special interest” or a “clique candidate” but is one person interested in the welfare of Ellsworth. Have you seen his banners? A loyal Ellsworth resident, he chose the Ellsworth high school colors.
colbyecho.news
Waterville Police Department to go under review
After 36 years with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey will retire at the end of November. His retirement prompted an overarching review of the police department’s operations, which the city council recently unanimously voted in favor of. Under Massey, the police department has launched several initiatives. Improvements...
foxbangor.com
Gov. Mills visits a little city on the brink of big change
WATERVILLE — Governor Janet Mills walked around Waterville with city leaders to discuss steps they’re taking to modernize the city. First the governor viewed the new Sukeforth Family Sports Center at Thomas College. More than half the students attending the institution are student athletes. Governor Mills said renovation...
foxbangor.com
Glenburn culvert causing issues for residents
GLENBURN — The heavy downpours Maine received Saturday brought with it dramatic damages to the area. In Glenburn, the rain caused the culvert on Pushaw Road to wash out, and residents like mailman Mark Tripp and Jonathan Atkinson have been feeling the effects. “It’s a big inconvenience getting to...
Ellsworth American
Look for the little blue car
Chances are, if you have been home at all this summer, you have met Nicole Grohoski on your doorstep. I am sure our current state senator has broken some kind of record for meeting the most constituents in Hancock County. The miles on her little blue car represent best what Sen. Grohoski is: available.
Ellsworth American
Independent Gott wants to give voters a choice in November
Roy Gott, candidate for House District 12, is not currently enrolled in a political party, though he has previously been in both. He is challenging incumbent Republican Billy Bob Faulkingham to serve the towns of Hancock, Franklin, Sorrento, Sullivan, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor and Steuben. Born in Franklin, it is still his home.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Spectrum announces broadband expansion in Maine
Spectrum announced Friday the expansion of high-speed broadband to more than 1,600 homes and businesses in Etna, Newburgh and Swanville. The $3 million network upgrade will help people work from home, make it easier for children to participate in remote schooling and allow town residents to take advantage of telehealth services, company officials said during an event at Swanville Town Hall.
Ellsworth American
A call for civility
I’m Mark Worth, a candidate for Maine’s House of Representatives District 13, which is Ellsworth, Waltham and Fletchers Landing, and I am asking for your vote on or before Election Day, Nov. 8. In my 20s I was a machine operator at General Electric, and then a small...
foxbangor.com
Update: Police have suspect in custody
FAIRFIELD — Early Saturday morning the Winslow Police Department asked local police agencies to be on the lookout for two particular vehicles. Around 6:30 a.m. Fairfield Police received an anonymous tip that both vehicles were located at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police reportedly believed the...
WPFO
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
wabi.tv
Income-based heating assistance through HEAP
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Energy and fuel heating costs are on many people’s minds, but there is help for households with low incomes through the HEAP program. HEAP program manager Lynn Lugdon stopped by to tell us about HEAP and who is eligible for assistance. HEAP is an income-based...
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
Ellsworth American
Talent and character
I’m writing this letter in support of Roy Gott’s independent candidacy for the House District 12 representative to the Maine Legislature. In all my years of observing and dealing with people in various activities and circumstances, including over a half-century of combined military, business and voluntary community service, rarely have I known anyone with Roy’s wide array of exceptional talents and strength of character. I have witnessed his excellent leadership qualities in his positions as the elected chairman of the RSU 24 School Board, as a director of the Maine School Boards Association and as the manager of two small business enterprises.
Ellsworth American
New Sumner middle and high school opens after delays
SULLIVAN — On the morning of Oct. 20, school buses pulled up to the entrance of the new Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus to drop off middle and high school students. Their superintendent, principal and teachers greeted them and checked them in for their first day of classes. The new building has finally opened its doors after several months of delays.
WMTW
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Police Respond To Fatal Crash On I-95 In Central Maine
A Massachusetts man is dead following a Friday afternoon crash near mile marker 145 on the I-95 near Pittsfield. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police received a call about a single vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-95 just before 4 PM on Friday afternoon.
Drug Trafficking Bust after Several Years Investigation in Penobscot, County, Maine
Drug Trafficking Bust after Investigation over Several Years. A drug trafficking investigation over several years in Penobscot County, Maine has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper and more. The Sheriff’s Office and the...
wabi.tv
New Peruvian restaurant opens in Veazie
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Food offerings in the Bangor area have expanded once again. TV5 stopped by the new Peruvian restaurant in Veazie to learn more. “I just saw the opportunity, and I just took it,” said Luis Alberto ‘Beto’ Perez Narvaez, owner of Mi Causa. Narvaez...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
