ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Second annual Red Beans & Rice Cookoff fills the air of Diamondhead with good down-home cookin’

It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon! The sky will stay clear tonight, and we’ll gradually cool down by Sunday morning into the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be a little more humid than today, but still nice. We’ll warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s with lots of sunshine. It will get muggier on Monday and Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Here's the latest forecast.
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County

It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Happening through Oct. 23rd: The Jackson County Fair

The city of Wiggins is a little spooked for fall with a friendly competition. Financial Expert Matt Lattman with Discover Personal Loans has some advice on how to deal with unexpected medical expenses. Biloxi firefighters honored for their ultimate sacrifices. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. They gave their lives in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Happening Oct. 22nd: Long Beach Night Out Against Crime

The city of Wiggins is a little spooked for fall with a friendly competition. Financial Expert Matt Lattman with Discover Personal Loans has some advice on how to deal with unexpected medical expenses. Biloxi firefighters honored for their ultimate sacrifices. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. They gave their lives in...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Bras Across the River returns after two-year hiatus

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bras hanging over the Jack Hanson Memorial Bridge plus a sea of pink walkers can only mean one thing: the return of Moss Point’s Bras Across the River Walk. A walk where survivors of breast cancer can share their stories or a place where...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
GULFPORT, MS
WDSU

Taxi driver dies in crash on New Orleans highway Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Investigators responded to the Claiborne exit off U.S. 90B West after calls about a crash. Once there, officers found a taxicab that had collided with the left-side guard rail. A man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

2 women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in their legs Friday night (Oct. 21) while working on a vehicle in front of a house in New Orleans East, police said. The victims, aged 22 and 19, were wounded around 8:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Dr., according to police. Police did not detail the victims’ conditions or the extent of their injuries.
WLOX

Gautier’s Mullet Fest brings music, food and fun to the Singing River Mall

It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon! The sky will stay clear tonight, and we’ll gradually cool down by Sunday morning into the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be a little more humid than today, but still nice. We’ll warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s with lots of sunshine. It will get muggier on Monday and Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Here's the latest forecast.
GAUTIER, MS
NOLA.com

'To terrorize y'all's neighborhood': Rehearsals, flash mob in the works for 'Thriller' in Jackson Square

What would Halloween be without a flash mob presentation of "Thriller," Michael Jackson's mammoth hit with zombies, werewolves and Vincent Price?. The annual performance will be, fittingly, on Halloween at noon in Jackson Square. And those who wish to participate have two chances to learn the moves, get into the groove and let loose with some freaky al fresco fun.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Downton Convington to see a handful of new projects

COVINGTON, La. — Revitalization is happening on one street in the heart of downtown Covington, as there are a handful of projects planned along New Hampshire Street. First, is the expansion of the popular venue spot, the Southern Hotel, according to Covington mayor Mark Johnson. He said there are...
COVINGTON, LA
WKRG News 5

2 killed in George County early morning house fire

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy