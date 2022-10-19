We all like to joke about how badly we all drive in the rain, but it’s true. That first day of soaking rain turns most of our roads into carnage, and it’s coming Friday. The Seattle area has had just over a half-inch of rain since late June. That’s four months of dirt, grime, and oil that is just sitting on top of the road, ready to create a skating rink under your tires.

