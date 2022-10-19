ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING-5

A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
LAKEWOOD, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Everett Vacuum

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
weddingsparrow.com

5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state

Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
WASHINGTON STATE
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 21-23, 2022

Rain is blessedly in the forecast for this weekend, so duck inside for chill events from Northwest Record Show to DogVideoFest and from Color of Biodiversity to International Archaeology Day. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett

An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Sullivan: A survival guide for driving in the rain

We all like to joke about how badly we all drive in the rain, but it’s true. That first day of soaking rain turns most of our roads into carnage, and it’s coming Friday. The Seattle area has had just over a half-inch of rain since late June. That’s four months of dirt, grime, and oil that is just sitting on top of the road, ready to create a skating rink under your tires.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Author Announces Book Signing

Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

New medical resource for local pet parents in need of assistance

Local cat adoption center announces Community Wellness Clinic to support low-income individuals and households in need of wellness care for their owned cats. Shoreline, WA (October 19, 2022) – Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) is pleased to announce that on Monday, October 24, 2022 the first SAFe Rescue Community Wellness Clinic will be held at SAFe’s Adoption Center from 9am to 3pm.
SHORELINE, WA
KING 5

Tacoma motel set to be turned into affordable housing

TACOMA, Wash. — Another motel in Tacoma is being restructured to help bring more affordable housing to the city. The Sage Investment group will be converting the Motel 6 on South 76th Street into low-income housing. According to permits filed by Sage Investment, work on the project could start...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
SEATTLE, WA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Tacoma, Washington

Planning on visiting Washington State? Before heading straight for Seattle, consider making your way to Tacoma, a vibrant city overlooking Puget Sound. From art galleries to lovely parks, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Tacoma, WA. Tacoma is home to fantastic museums focusing on the Pacific...
TACOMA, WA
Eater

Six Sensational Burgers Made With International Flavors in Seattle

Seattle is stacked with restaurants serving excellent American-style burgers, the best of which are tracked in Eater Seattle’s burger map. But the cosmopolitan nature of the city has also birthed noteworthy variations of burgers with international influences, containing intriguing ingredients ranging from shrimp to dried pomegranate seeds to Lao fermented pork belly.
SEATTLE, WA
wrtv.com

'Seattle icon': Dog famous for riding bus solo to dog park passes away

SEATTLE, Wash. — A dog who gained fame for riding Seattle's city bus alone has died. According to her owner-run Facebook page, Eclipse, a black lab-bullmastiff mix, died in her sleep Friday, two days after a veterinarian found cancerous tumors. She was 10. The Washington Post reported that Eclipse...
SEATTLE, WA

