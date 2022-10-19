Read full article on original website
Possible Skeletal Remains Discovered in Harrisonville, MO
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 1652 hours, the Harrisonville Police Department received a witness report of possible human skeletal remains discovered in the 1200 Block of Industrial Boulevard. Officers and Investigators with the Harrisonville Police Department responded to the call and set a secured perimeter around the remains.
Henry County Republican Club Regular Monthly Meeting
Will be our discussion and the November 8th Ballot. will be offering Free Rides to the Polls on Tuesday, November 8th. to arrange for ride anywhere in Henry County call 660-885-6922. The Henry County Republican Club. will be hosting an Election-Watch-Night Party. November 8, 2022. 6:00 p.m.-? Clinton Rotary Building.
