WNEM
Parents arrested for death of 1-year-old
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two Shiawassee County parents were arrested for the death of their 1-year-old child. Investigators were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February for reports of an unresponsive child. The investigation revealed the 1-year-old had died from an acute fentanyl overdose, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
WNEM
Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild. Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.
WNEM
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent...
The Oakland Press
Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township
The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
Man charged with murder in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old, who was found on interstate 94 in Macomb County.Nathaniel Taylor, of Southfield, was arraigned Friday in the 40th District Court on second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was given a $2 million cash bond. If bond is posted, Taylor is ordered to wear a GPS tether and placed under house arrest.Police made an arrest earlier this week after the teen, who family members identified as 17-year-old mother Taya Land, was found on the freeway near Eight Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. Macomb County...
WNEM
Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo
KOCHVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. The procession began in Kochville, where police and friends prepared to say goodbye. “He was a great narcotics dog. He found a lot of narcotics....
WNEM
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive. Flint police officers responded to the scene and located a victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced...
abc12.com
Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
WNEM
Victims’ family reacts to arrest in Saginaw triple homicide
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For months, Sandra Escareno and her family have painstakingly watched the man they believe killed their loved ones walk around their neighborhood. “He would come by, he would pass by, you know, because his mom lives down the street,” says Escareno. But they say his...
WNEM
Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
WNEM
Police: Suspect arrested after 15-year-old was critically injured in accidental shooting
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have arrested a suspect after a 15-year-old girl was critically injured in an accidental shooting on Saturday. The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a 15-year-old boy was brought to the Law Enforcement Center by his parents. He was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of Careless or Negligent Use of a Firearm Causing Injury. He has been lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home.
abc12.com
Overnight crashes on Saginaw Street leave one dead, one badly injured
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a pair of overnight crashes about two hours apart on Saginaw Street in Flint. The first crash was reported near the intersection of North Saginaw Street and Damon Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Friday. The Flint Police...
Man charged in death of teen who was found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
Last week, 17-year-old Taya Land was found shot in the head and dumped on I-94 in Saint Clair Shores. All week, her family has been desperately working to figure out who did this and why.
abc12.com
Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County
Jordan Hoisington pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty after two dead dogs were found in a rental home she owns in Bancroft. Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County. Renters moved into the Bancroft home owned by Jordan Hoisington in September. Months after moving...
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
4 guns & meth seized in Ingham County Thursday morning
During the first traffic stop, the deputy seized one handgun and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, the ICSO said.
2 sentenced for roles in deadly Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – Two men have been sentenced for their roles in a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman critically injured. James Malachi Lara, 18, and Caleb Matthew Teachworth, 19, each appeared before Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt Friday, Oct. 14, for sentencing on second-degree homicide charges, among other felonies.
Police pursuit near Lansing ends with crash into hardware store, discovery of meth and weapons in suspects’ car
Michigan State Police said just after midnight Friday, a trooper responded to help Dewitt Township and Dewitt City officers with a theft in progress. The suspects were attempting to cut catalytic converters from a car.
