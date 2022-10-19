RICHLAND COUNTY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on IR 71 in Perry Township, Richland County. The crash occurred when a blue 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on IR71 traveled off the right side of the road striking an embankment and guardrail before coming to rest. When first responders arrived, the driver, Mark Ricketts, age 67 of Decatur, Illinois, was unresponsive. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was pronounced dead.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO