3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Police: 17-year-old girl shot in back in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Saturday morning in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 1700 block of East Maynard Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the girl with...
19-year-old indicted in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old was indicted Thursday in connection to a double homicide in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Omarion King, of Columbus, was formally accused of murder in Franklin County Common Pleas Court about a week after being arrested and charged with fatally shooting two men in the 1300 block of Atcheson Street […]
16-year-old struck in Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who fired multiple gunshots near Reynoldsburg on Friday, striking two homes and a 16-year-old. Officers responded to the 6700 block of Gemstar Road on Friday around 2:19 p.m. after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities found a 16-year-old […]
'I want something done': Family not notified of woman's death days after crash, questions police policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When a 34-year old Columbus woman died at Grant Medical Center last week, no one knew she was. She was brought to the hospital after a two-car crash at the intersection of Brentnell and Holt avenues Thursday night after police said she ran a stop sign.
Police investigating two Columbus retail thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two separate retail thefts over the last few months. 3600 block of East Market The first incident was reported on Aug. 25 at a store on the 3600 block of Easton Market. Columbus police said two women entered […]
Man shot outside Hudson Street bar, will not identify suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man leaving a bar early Friday. A 31-year-old was found outside an East Fulton Street apartment after being shot near a bar on East Hudson Street. Columbus police say about 2 a.m., the victim was shot in the chest when two suspects approached […]
Police: 75-year-old man reported missing in Grove City
GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 75-year-old man from Grove City. Gerald Brown drove away from a restaurant he was eating at on Home Road on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Grove City Division of Police. Brown is 5 feet,...
Boardman police charge 20-year-old arrested with $100 bar bill
A Columbus man has been charged after allegedly throwing products in a gas station while intoxicated. Police were dispatched to a Shell gas station on Boardman-Poland Road just after midnight on Thursday, where they say 20-year-old Vincent Ireland IV was throwing products at the counter and broke into an employees only area of the store.
Police: Woman, 9-year-old boy injured during Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 37-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy were shot while inside their apartment in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. The Columbus Division of Police was called to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive just before 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found the woman...
‘The Fire That Took Her:’ Documentary released on fiery murder of Judy Malinowski
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new documentary tells the tragic story of Judy Malinowski, a central Ohio mother who died after her ex-boyfriend set her on fire, but not before she recorded testimony to be used against him at his murder trial. “The Fire That Took Her,” produced by MTV Documentary Films and directed by […]
Police: Carjacking suspect arrested following chase in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A carjacking suspect has been arrested after leading Columbus police on a chase Thursday night. Police said the chase started on East Livingston and College avenues just before 7 p.m. The suspect got onto Interstate 270 just west of Gahanna where police used spike strips on...
One-car fatal crash on I 71 in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on IR 71 in Perry Township, Richland County. The crash occurred when a blue 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on IR71 traveled off the right side of the road striking an embankment and guardrail before coming to rest. When first responders arrived, the driver, Mark Ricketts, age 67 of Decatur, Illinois, was unresponsive. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was pronounced dead.
Carjackers lead police on car chase through Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police arrested two suspects Thursday after pursuing the suspects on highways across the city for nearly a half hour. Columbus police responded to a carjacking near East Livingston and College Avenues on the city’s east side at 6:56 p.m., dispatchers said. The suspects fled in the stolen […]
Questions arise surrounding backgrounds of some lateral Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police currently has about 1,800 officers on the streets which is about 180 less than they are budgeted. One way the city is working to help bolster staffing levels is to accept transfers from other departments. A class of 10 laterals graduated from a shortened academy program last week.
Neighbors meet to discuss teens stealing Kias, Hyundais in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups of kids and teens have been stealing KIAs and Hyundais for months and nothing seems to be working to stop it. A meeting was held Thursday to start a discussion about a solution. Toni Mezacapa is just one of the victims who said she's frustrated.
Two people transported by medical helicopter following ATV crash in Scioto County
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that injured two people in Scioto County. Austin Newman, 24, of Friendship and Catherine Shear, 25, of Chillicothe were transported by a medical helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital after an ATV overturned, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Man found safe after leaving restaurant in Grove City
GROVE CITY, Ohio — A man who was reported missing after he drove away from a restaurant in Grove City has been found safe, according to police. The Grove City Division of Police said 75-year-old Gerald Brown left the restaurant early in the afternoon on Friday. Police said on...
Athens Co. fugitive taken into custody
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force located and arrested Randall Deeds, Jr. Deeds had been wanted on burglary and drug...
Columbus attorney calls for more security measures at Hilltop apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is calling for increased security measures at a Hilltop apartment complex where two children and a woman have been shot in the past week. Sinzae Reed, a 13-year-old boy, died after being shot in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive last week....
Ross Co. man attempts to flee from U.S. Marshals
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man attempted to run from U.S. Marshals as they executed an arrest warrant at his residence. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Chase Daugherty, of 7545 SR 28, Frankfort, was wanted for felony domestic violence. When Marshals arrived at the private lane leading to the residence, reports say, Daugherty was spotted getting into a black Jeep Wrangler. He then attempted to flee the scene at a high rate of speed.
