Columbus, OH

10TV

Police: 17-year-old girl shot in back in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Saturday morning in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 1700 block of East Maynard Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the girl with...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old indicted in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old was indicted Thursday in connection to a double homicide in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Omarion King, of Columbus, was formally accused of murder in Franklin County Common Pleas Court about a week after being arrested and charged with fatally shooting two men in the 1300 block of Atcheson Street […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old struck in Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who fired multiple gunshots near Reynoldsburg on Friday, striking two homes and a 16-year-old. Officers responded to the 6700 block of Gemstar Road on Friday around 2:19 p.m. after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities found a 16-year-old […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating two Columbus retail thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two separate retail thefts over the last few months. 3600 block of East Market The first incident was reported on Aug. 25 at a store on the 3600 block of Easton Market. Columbus police said two women entered […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 75-year-old man reported missing in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 75-year-old man from Grove City. Gerald Brown drove away from a restaurant he was eating at on Home Road on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Grove City Division of Police. Brown is 5 feet,...
GROVE CITY, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman police charge 20-year-old arrested with $100 bar bill

A Columbus man has been charged after allegedly throwing products in a gas station while intoxicated. Police were dispatched to a Shell gas station on Boardman-Poland Road just after midnight on Thursday, where they say 20-year-old Vincent Ireland IV was throwing products at the counter and broke into an employees only area of the store.
BOARDMAN, OH
10TV

Police: Woman, 9-year-old boy injured during Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 37-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy were shot while inside their apartment in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. The Columbus Division of Police was called to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive just before 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found the woman...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One-car fatal crash on I 71 in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on IR 71 in Perry Township, Richland County. The crash occurred when a blue 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on IR71 traveled off the right side of the road striking an embankment and guardrail before coming to rest. When first responders arrived, the driver, Mark Ricketts, age 67 of Decatur, Illinois, was unresponsive. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield where he was pronounced dead.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Carjackers lead police on car chase through Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police arrested two suspects Thursday after pursuing the suspects on highways across the city for nearly a half hour. Columbus police responded to a carjacking near East Livingston and College Avenues on the city’s east side at 6:56 p.m., dispatchers said. The suspects fled in the stolen […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wchstv.com

Two people transported by medical helicopter following ATV crash in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that injured two people in Scioto County. Austin Newman, 24, of Friendship and Catherine Shear, 25, of Chillicothe were transported by a medical helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital after an ATV overturned, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man found safe after leaving restaurant in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A man who was reported missing after he drove away from a restaurant in Grove City has been found safe, according to police. The Grove City Division of Police said 75-year-old Gerald Brown left the restaurant early in the afternoon on Friday. Police said on...
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. fugitive taken into custody

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force located and arrested Randall Deeds, Jr. Deeds had been wanted on burglary and drug...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man attempts to flee from U.S. Marshals

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man attempted to run from U.S. Marshals as they executed an arrest warrant at his residence. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Chase Daugherty, of 7545 SR 28, Frankfort, was wanted for felony domestic violence. When Marshals arrived at the private lane leading to the residence, reports say, Daugherty was spotted getting into a black Jeep Wrangler. He then attempted to flee the scene at a high rate of speed.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
