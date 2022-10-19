Read full article on original website
Sylvia Baker
3d ago
this is why you can't have anything. when these stores get enough and move out of the neighborhood then you will question why. it's ridiculous.
Philadelphia police release images of suspects wanted for stealing from casino lottery machine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are trying to find three people who, they say, stole about $8,000 from a casino lottery machine.It happened on Tuesday morning at a gas station near 23rd Street and Ridge Avenue.Police say they apparently pried the machine open and took off.Call police if you recognize these suspects.
A street cleaner was fatally shot by his coworker early Saturday morning in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia, authorities said. After the two men had a verbal altercation inside a street sweeping vehicle, the pair pulled over at a ShopRite parking lot on Oxford Avenue in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police Capt. A.J. Mirabella Jr. told NBC10.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is shot dead in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section. CBS3 was at the scene just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened at the ShopRite at Oxford and Levick Streets. The victim was a 44-year-old man who was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.Police confirmed they have a suspect in custody. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA - Things turned deadly when an argument quickly escalated into a shooting outside a ShopRite in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section Saturday morning. Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest at a ShopRite on the 6000 block of Oxford Avenue around 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
Fugitive ID'd As Second Suspect In Double Slaying Of Teen Buddies In Suburban Philly: DA
A man who has been wanted for aggravated assault, terroristic threats and more has been identified as a second suspect in the double killings of two teen friends in Suburban Philadelphia, authorities announced. Deonte Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia — who also goes by the name "Taz" — is wanted on...
Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
Suspect in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 2 children surrenders to police
Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck three people including two children in West Philadelphia last month has turned himself in.
Police searching for 3 suspects that stole car with child inside in Point Breeze
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for three teenagers accused of stealing a car with a 5-year-old child inside. The good news is that the child was reunited with his mother, but the search for the suspects and the car continues. A terrifying incident for one mother. Police say this all happened when a woman went to pick up cat food at the nearby PetSmart at the intersection of 15th Street and Washington Avenue on Thursday night.Police say she thought she would only be a minute and left her car running with her child inside.When she came out, the car was...
Man admits to carjacking woman at King of Prussia shopping mall
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to prison for robbing a woman of her vehicle as she left the King of Prussia Plaza after a shopping trip to the popular Upper Merion mall. Andre Philip Hoston, 25, of the 4000 block of Higbee Street, was sentenced in Montgomery...
Family relieved West Philadelphia hit-and-run suspect turned himself in
54-year-old Andre Shuford faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, in the Sep. 2 hit-and-run on 56th and Vine streets near Pee Wee Prep. The family of 5-year-old Divinity McFarland said they were relieved to find out Shuford is off the streets, but the child and 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg have a long way to recovery.
Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested
PHILADELPHIA, PA – An illegal puppy ring operating in Philadelphia was broken up and five people involved in the illegal sale of puppies have ben arrested. The ring sought to defraud and deceive dog lovers by price gouging and using counterfeit money and fake checks to purchase puppies for illegal resale. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the suspects used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram. “Nearly all the thefts involved high-demand dog breeds, such as French The post Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Hunting Park
Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left the driver of a dirt bike dead. The crash happened Friday night near 2nd Street and Rising Sun Avenue in Hunting Park.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect.
Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar
An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Philadelphia police seize ATVs, dirt bikes in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police seized dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes in Kensington Thursday morning. Police tell CBS3 they were executing narcotics warrants when they found the bikes on a property on Weymouth Street. The PSPCA also took in 98 animals from this seizure. Among the animals were...
Gunman Killed Pottstown Teens In Drug Deal Gone Bad: DA
A 17-year-old Montgomery County boy has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery offenses in connection with the slayings of two victims around his age earlier this week, authorities announced. Dominic Carboni, of Shwenksville, had arranged to meet Skyler Fox, 17, to buy marijuana when he shot him and 18-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA - After conducting a death investigation, investigators have determined that a man who uses a wheelchair was fatally shot in Philadelphia. Police say officers responded to the 4700 block of Alcott Street around 8:42 p.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting screaming and a disturbance. Chief Inspector Scott Small says...
Philadelphia, PA- A 55-year-old man was found shot dead with a gunshot wound to the head and Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene of the crime on the 4700 block of Alcott Street, they found fifty-five-year-old Thomas Hennessy with a single gunshot wound to the head, covered in blood, lying on the ground, and a wheelchair nearby. No arrests have been made in this incident and police are asking anyone with information to call. The post Shot in the head, man found dead in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting outside of a West Philadelphia bar Wednesday night. Police say the victim was sitting inside a parked car outside of Kif's sports bar, near the corner of Market and South 62nd Streets, when a gunman approached him firing at least 14 shots.That victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Authorities say that the victim worked as a security guard at the bar in the past, but was not working that night. The shooter, they say, was not someone who frequents the bar regularly, but he was inside the bar before the shooting happened.Officials say they are reviewing footage from security cameras inside and outside of the bar.No arrests have been made.
