Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man indicted for stealing Buffalo fire truck and crashing into vehicles

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbpny_0iezBYDj00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 25-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with the following:

  • One count of second-degree grand larceny
  • One count of second-degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • One count of second-degree criminal mischief
  • One count of obstructing emergency medical services

In July, Abdikadir allegedly stole a Buffalo Fire Department Engine 1 truck while firefighters were responding to an emergency medical services call in the area of Main and West Huron Streets.

Shortly after, Buffalo police responded to the report of an abandoned fire truck in the area of Delaware Avenue and Allen Street.

Abdikadir is accused of hitting three parked vehicles while unlawfully operating the fire truck.

The district attorney's office said after abandoning the fire truck he was allegedly found nearby hiding inside of a garbage tote.

Abdikadir is scheduled to return on November 22 for a pre-trial conference. He remains released to the Courts Outreach Unit: Referral & Treatment Services program. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

