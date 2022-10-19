Read full article on original website
Dolphins-Steelers Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. It's a game filled with many off-the-field storylines, including the return of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to Miami and the halftime celebration of the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history.
Christian McCaffrey Trade Call for Bills: How ‘Close’ Before Deal with 49ers?
The Buffalo Bills may have made a phone call to the Carolina Panthers regarding a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey; that would make sense. But a report that the Bills were not among the final teams vying for McCaffrey's services makes even more sense. On Thursday night, the 49ers...
5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions
Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the worst defense in the league resides in Detroit. The Lions have allowed more points than any other team in the league, and their 428.6 average yards against mark is also ranked last. This is despite the team having played only five games.
Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal
With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Colts Rule Out 4 Ahead of Titans Showdown
The Indianapolis Colts will be without two defensive starters on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, as head coach Frank Reich announced on Friday that linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye are out. Special teamers JoJo Domann and Keke Coutee have also been ruled out. Leonard...
NFL Week 7 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals welcome the Falcons to Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's a battle of 3-3 teams. Cincinnati is hoping to continue make their turn in the right direction after a disappointing start to the season, whereas Atlanta is one of the NFL's Cinderella stories. The Bengals are heavy favorites...
How Mahomes and the Chiefs can beat the 49ers in their 1st meeting since Super Bowl LIV
The Chiefs are on the road for their Week 7 game Sunday afternoon, taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The Chiefs (4-2) are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills. But there’s no time to dwell on that as they line up against the 3-3 Niners for the first time since Super Bowl LIV — a championship game won 31-21 by the Chiefs.
Chiefs activated 1 key defensive starter Saturday. Another remains sidelined vs. 49ers
It’s official now: Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will play Sunday. The Chiefs on Saturday made an expected procedural move of activating Gay to their 53-player roster ahead of their Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The transaction comes after Gay returned to...
So what are the chances Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. plays Sunday at the 49ers?
Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is set to see his first action since serving a four-game NFL suspension. Chiefs coach Andy Reid sounded optimistic Friday that Gay would play in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. “Pretty good chance, yeah,” Reid said. Gay, who...
The Chiefs-49ers is a Super Bowl rematch in theory only. Why KC isn’t the same since
Behind two double doors, a total of about 75 lockers will provide an ideal setting for this demonstration. It’s the Chiefs’ locker room, because what better place to illustrate just how different this team looks as it prepares for a Week 7 trip to San Francisco than the last one that prepared to play the 49ers, in Super Bowl LIV?
Coby Bryant Growing Comfortable in New Surroundings as Seahawks’ Slot Cornerback
RENTON, Wash. - Prior to being selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Coby Bryant earned his reputation as a stalwart boundary cornerback opposite of future top-five pick Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner starring at Cincinnati. But Bryant, who captured the Jim Thorpe Award as college...
Chiefs-49ers: Christian McCaffrey has faced KC just once, but it was a superb effort
If Christian McCaffrey, traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers late Thursday, gets on the field right away for his new team, it will mark his second career appearance against the Chiefs. And like the first one, it would come as a bit of a surprise to...
