ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Steelers Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. It's a game filled with many off-the-field storylines, including the return of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to Miami and the halftime celebration of the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions

Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the worst defense in the league resides in Detroit. The Lions have allowed more points than any other team in the league, and their 428.6 average yards against mark is also ranked last. This is despite the team having played only five games.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal

With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching

The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Colts Rule Out 4 Ahead of Titans Showdown

The Indianapolis Colts will be without two defensive starters on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, as head coach Frank Reich announced on Friday that linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye are out. Special teamers JoJo Domann and Keke Coutee have also been ruled out. Leonard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

NFL Week 7 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons

The Bengals welcome the Falcons to Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's a battle of 3-3 teams. Cincinnati is hoping to continue make their turn in the right direction after a disappointing start to the season, whereas Atlanta is one of the NFL's Cinderella stories. The Bengals are heavy favorites...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy