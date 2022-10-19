ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

Four athletes involved in grizzly mauling talk about group effort to save teammates

POWELL — Brady Lowry noticed bear scat as he walked with three fellow Northwest College wrestling teammates along a hillside on the South Fork. They were searching for shed antlers — one of their favorite activities in nearby mountain ranges. The four close friends chose the school in part due to its proximity to the mountains.
POWELL, WY
Big Horn Brawl Preview: Cody Meets Powell for 126th Time

The Cody Bronc Football team closes out the regular season tonight as they hit the road to face their Park County Rivals, Powell, in another edition of the Big Horn Brawl. The Broncs are undefeated on the season, a perfect 7-0, and have already locked up the No. 1 seed for the playoffs which guarantees themselves home field advantage. The Panthers meanwhile, sit at 4-4 on the season, 1-3 in league play. The Pathers are in the playoffs with their seed to be determined. While this game may have no bearing on seeding or playoff implications for the Broncs, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to give it their all. Here from Head Coach Matt McFadden to preview the contest:
CODY, WY

