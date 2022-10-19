ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching

The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Steelers Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. It's a game filled with many off-the-field storylines, including the return of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to Miami and the halftime celebration of the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

How Brett Rypien Starting at QB Changes Broncos’ Offense

Throughout the week, there was a question of who would start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos against the New York Jets. Well, we now know that Russell Wilson will be inactive as he deals with a hamstring injury, so Brett Rypien will get his second career start, with Josh Johnson getting called up to be the backup.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Titans Cast a Wide Net in Search of DBs

NASHVILLE – No one can say the Tennessee Titans haven’t tried – and don’t continue to try – to solve their issues in pass coverage. Since they returned from last Sunday’s open date in the schedule, the Titans signed one defensive back – Josh Thompson – to the active roster and added two others – Kyron Brown and Steven Parker – to the practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Sanders Situation, Keys Against Steelers, Concussion Topic, and More

Part 1 of the pre-Steelers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag, which for the first time features questions submitted via email (fnalldolphins@yahoo.com):. Alain, can you explain the Dolphins being favored by 7 Sunday night, especially how the team has played the last three games? Does a recently concussed Tua really make that much of a difference? Seems to me the pressure is on Tua & McDaniel Sunday night to stop the bleeding.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Week 7 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons

The Bengals welcome the Falcons to Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's a battle of 3-3 teams. Cincinnati is hoping to continue make their turn in the right direction after a disappointing start to the season, whereas Atlanta is one of the NFL's Cinderella stories. The Bengals are heavy favorites...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions

Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the worst defense in the league resides in Detroit. The Lions have allowed more points than any other team in the league, and their 428.6 average yards against mark is also ranked last. This is despite the team having played only five games.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Steelers CB James Pierre Active for Dolphins Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary, at one point concerningly thin, is all of a sudden getting much healthier. They got more good news the day before they kick off their first primetime game of the season against the Miami Dolphins. Cornerback James Pierre, who played well in last week's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Still Shorthanded, Help Is on the Way for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a close 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC matchup. The loss pushed the Chiefs to 4-2 on the season and they are essentially two games behind the Bills for the top spot in the AFC playoff standings. The sky is falling, right?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Colts Rule Out 4 Ahead of Titans Showdown

The Indianapolis Colts will be without two defensive starters on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, as head coach Frank Reich announced on Friday that linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye are out. Special teamers JoJo Domann and Keke Coutee have also been ruled out. Leonard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal

With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders

View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: A Slot Payout

Though signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension in the offseason would seem to solidify one’s place on a pro football team, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie entered the 2022 season with expectations to satisfy. Following the departure of ex-slot receiver Cole Beasley, the 27-year-old was expected to be...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

College football picks: Week 8 predictions by ESPN College GameDay

Week 8 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our final picks and predictions for all of Saturday's action. Though many of the top 25 ranked teams are idle this weekend, there are still plenty of impactful games, including six matchups featuring ranked teams head to head on the same field.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy