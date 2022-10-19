Read full article on original website
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Dolphins-Steelers Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. It's a game filled with many off-the-field storylines, including the return of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to Miami and the halftime celebration of the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history.
Christian McCaffrey Trade Call for Bills: How ‘Close’ Before Deal with 49ers?
The Buffalo Bills may have made a phone call to the Carolina Panthers regarding a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey; that would make sense. But a report that the Bills were not among the final teams vying for McCaffrey's services makes even more sense. On Thursday night, the 49ers...
Patriots ‘vs. Humbled’ QB Mac Jones? Apology Issued for Erroneous Boston Globe Report
An assertion made this week that second-year QB Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are somehow in conflict - with Jones in need of being "humbled'' - has been walked back, with the Boston Globe apologizing after having been duped by a social-media prankster. “Hey everybody, just want to...
How Brett Rypien Starting at QB Changes Broncos’ Offense
Throughout the week, there was a question of who would start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos against the New York Jets. Well, we now know that Russell Wilson will be inactive as he deals with a hamstring injury, so Brett Rypien will get his second career start, with Josh Johnson getting called up to be the backup.
Titans Cast a Wide Net in Search of DBs
NASHVILLE – No one can say the Tennessee Titans haven’t tried – and don’t continue to try – to solve their issues in pass coverage. Since they returned from last Sunday’s open date in the schedule, the Titans signed one defensive back – Josh Thompson – to the active roster and added two others – Kyron Brown and Steven Parker – to the practice squad.
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Sanders Situation, Keys Against Steelers, Concussion Topic, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Steelers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag, which for the first time features questions submitted via email (fnalldolphins@yahoo.com):. Alain, can you explain the Dolphins being favored by 7 Sunday night, especially how the team has played the last three games? Does a recently concussed Tua really make that much of a difference? Seems to me the pressure is on Tua & McDaniel Sunday night to stop the bleeding.
NFL Week 7 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals welcome the Falcons to Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's a battle of 3-3 teams. Cincinnati is hoping to continue make their turn in the right direction after a disappointing start to the season, whereas Atlanta is one of the NFL's Cinderella stories. The Bengals are heavy favorites...
5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions
Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the worst defense in the league resides in Detroit. The Lions have allowed more points than any other team in the league, and their 428.6 average yards against mark is also ranked last. This is despite the team having played only five games.
Steelers CB James Pierre Active for Dolphins Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary, at one point concerningly thin, is all of a sudden getting much healthier. They got more good news the day before they kick off their first primetime game of the season against the Miami Dolphins. Cornerback James Pierre, who played well in last week's...
Chiefs activated 1 key defensive starter Saturday. Another remains sidelined vs. 49ers
It’s official now: Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will play Sunday. The Chiefs on Saturday made an expected procedural move of activating Gay to their 53-player roster ahead of their Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The transaction comes after Gay returned to...
Still Shorthanded, Help Is on the Way for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a close 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC matchup. The loss pushed the Chiefs to 4-2 on the season and they are essentially two games behind the Bills for the top spot in the AFC playoff standings. The sky is falling, right?
Is it Time to Think About Reserving Eagles Super Bowl Tickets?
The Eagles are cruising into their bye week as the only undefeated team in the NFL. They are 6-0, with Pittsburgh Steelers waiting on the other side in a 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 8 on Oct. 30. Not many probably expected that kind of perfect...
Colts Rule Out 4 Ahead of Titans Showdown
The Indianapolis Colts will be without two defensive starters on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, as head coach Frank Reich announced on Friday that linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye are out. Special teamers JoJo Domann and Keke Coutee have also been ruled out. Leonard...
Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal
With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: A Slot Payout
Though signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension in the offseason would seem to solidify one’s place on a pro football team, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie entered the 2022 season with expectations to satisfy. Following the departure of ex-slot receiver Cole Beasley, the 27-year-old was expected to be...
College football picks: Week 8 predictions by ESPN College GameDay
Week 8 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our final picks and predictions for all of Saturday's action. Though many of the top 25 ranked teams are idle this weekend, there are still plenty of impactful games, including six matchups featuring ranked teams head to head on the same field.
How Mahomes and the Chiefs can beat the 49ers in their 1st meeting since Super Bowl LIV
The Chiefs are on the road for their Week 7 game Sunday afternoon, taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The Chiefs (4-2) are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills. But there’s no time to dwell on that as they line up against the 3-3 Niners for the first time since Super Bowl LIV — a championship game won 31-21 by the Chiefs.
