WWE SmackDown Preview: Bray Wyatt and Logan Paul Returns, Women's Tag Title Match, and More
It's time for another episode of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, which takes place in the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The currently announced matches include a Women's Tag Team Titles match and the return of Logan Paul, who will be promoting his upcoming match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. The Miz is also expected to be in a dark match at tonight's show, and it seems like we'll also get another appearance from Bray Wyatt, Omos, MVP, and more before we head into the main event between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa, though odds are we'll also get an appearance by The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes as well just by affiliation.
Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Dead at 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, died at the age of 26 this week. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news by posting a statement that read, "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.
Top AEW Star Wants to "Disappear" From AEW TV
All Elite Wrestling's roster is without a number of its top stars at the moment. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks remain absent due to suspension, Adam Cole and CM Punk are on the shelf with injuries, and Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews are taking a leave of absence. Despite this, the promotion has still been able to regularly pull seven figures in viewership without any of the aforementioned names.
WWE Planning a 30th Anniversary Special for Monday Night Raw
Following celebrations for John Cena and D-Generation X's wrestling birthdays on World Wrestling Entertainment programming earlier this year, WWE is already planning another anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw for early next year. @WrestleVotes reports that WWE has "plans in motion" for the 30th Anniversary of Raw, which is set to take place in January. The report adds that when Vince McMahon was still in power, WWE was looking to have the show at the Manhattan Center in New York City, and it's unclear as to if the new regime still wants that venue.
Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event Name, Date Revealed
As NXT Halloween Havoc approaches this weekend, the white and gold brand is already looking ahead to its next premium live event. Speaking on the NXT Halloween Havoc conference call, Shawn Michaels revealed that the next NXT premium live event will be called NXT Deadline and will take place on Saturday, December 10th. While previous NXT premium live events like Halloween Havoc and WarGames were resurrections to past pay-per-view titles, NXT Deadline is the brand's first original name since the NXT TakeOver series. While they used to run regularly three to four times a year, there has not been an NXT TakeOver since August 2021.
WWE's Bron Breakker Defeats the Odds to Retain NXT Title at Halloween Havoc
It was finally time for the main event at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which would be a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. After the KO Show segment during this week's NXT, it was clear that Breakker and Dragunov had it out for McDonagh, and they frequently looked to combine forces and make him pay. McDonagh would get payback though, as he cost Dragunov the match at one point by catching the referee's hand before the three count. That led to Breakker hitting the spear on Dragunov and retaining his NXT Championship, and despite the tease of a possible Austin Theory Money in the Bank cash-in, he was nowhere to be found.
WWE Interested in Bringing Back Classic PPV
WWE might be looking to add another classic pay-per-view to its premium live event calendar. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is interested in bringing back King of the Ring, an event that would host the finals of both the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments. While WWE has held the King of the Ring tournament in recent years, there has not been a King of the Ring-branded pay-per-view since 2002. The closest came in 2015, when the WWE Network hosted a three-match King of the Ring special, which featured both semi-final bouts as well as the culminating contest that crowned Wade Barrett as king.
Ultimo Dragon Wants to Come to AEW to Face a Current Champion
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about wanting to return to the United States and has a score to settle with a current AEW star. The heavily-decorated Japanese luchador had a rivalry with Chris Jericho in WCW back in the late 90s that saw him pick up a victory on their first WCW Monday Nitro match, only to then fail at beating "Lionheart" for the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship on six different occasions (four of which were televised).
Scott Steiner Reflects on His Famous "Steiner Math" Promo
Scott Steiner's famous "Steiner Math" promo leading up to the 2008 Sacrifice pay-per-view for TNA (Impact Wrestling) has become one of the most popular memes in all of pro wrestling. Impact Wrestling consistently holds it up as one of its iconic moments, wrestlers often try to find a way to parody or reference it and even NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Steiner's nephew, doesn't hesitate to bring it up on WWE programming.
Dwayne Johnson Wants to See The Mummy Returns Co-Star Brendan Fraser "On Oscar Stage" for The Whale
Brendan Fraser's performance in The Whale is already getting a lot of awards buzz ahead of its theatrical debut in December, and while fans of the actor are thrilled for the recognition and attention Fraser is getting, there's someone else who is just as excited for the star and who wants to see him on the Oscar stage — Dwayne Johnson. The Black Adam star recently told MTV News (via EW) that he wants to see his The Mummy Returns co-star "go all the way" and bring home an Academy Award for his work in The Whale and deliver an amazing speech.
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
Impact Wrestling Crowns New Tag Team Champions
Tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling featured a battle for the Impact World Tag Team Championships between Honor No More's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett and Heath and Rhino, and after a heated throwdown in the ring that ended up getting Maria Kanellis Gored, Heath and Rhino have been crowned the new Impact World Tag Team Champions! While The Kingdom pulled out all the stops and did whatever they could to gain the advantage and take the match, Heath and Rhino still found a way to emerge victorious, and you can see the full moment unfold in the post below.
New Report Addresses Possibility of CM Punk Returning to WWE
AEW fans noticed that some names associated with the All Out brawl have started being mentioned again on Dynamite, namely The Elite, while Ace Steel was let go from the company earlier this week. The big question mark that remains though is how AEW will handle CM Punk, but a new report from the Wrestling Observer says that AEW and CM Punk are in talks about a potential buyout of his contract. Another report from Fightful Select then threw in some additional intrigue and addressed the possibility of a return to WWE for Punk under Triple H's new team.
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
WWE NXT Crowns New North American Champion After Brutal Halloween Havoc Ladder Match
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc started in style, as the first match of the night was the North American Championship Ladder Match between Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Wes Lee, Oro Mensah, and Nathan Frazer, and Hayes took early MVP honors for his entrance with Trick Williams. The match would move at lightning speed and featured some absolutely brutal spots for just about everyone involved. It would come down to Hayes and Lee, who were fighting it out across two intersecting ladders, and Lee would counter Hayes' next move to buy himself just enough time to get up the ladder and grab the Title. Wes Lee is your new NXT North American Champion!
WWE's New Bray Wyatt QR Code Just Possibly Revealed Uncle Howdy on SmackDown
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw the return of Bray Wyatt to the blue brand, and he picked up where he left off during his promo last week. After an apology he then went to a much darker place, but he wasn't done, as later in the show we got another spliced-together video that revealed another QR code and what appears to be our first look at Uncle Howdy. The QR code leads fans to a Psychological and Psychiatric Evaluation for Wyatt, which is dated May 23rd, 1987, and while much of it is redacted, it does feature a few details.
WWE SmackDown Might Be Bray Wyatt's Home for Foreseeable Future
After Bray Wyatt made his grand return to WWE at Extreme Rules, many expected for him to show up on the next night's Monday Night Raw. That didn't happen though, as he wouldn't show up again until Friday Night SmackDown, where he delivered a powerful promo before the masked version of Wyatt showed up once more. Wyatt didn't show up on Raw this week either, and according to a report from Fightful Select he is slated to appear during this week's SmackDown once more. A previous rumor stated that he was planned to appear on both Raw and SmackDown, but now it seems SmackDown could end up being his home for the foreseeable future.
WWE's Bray Wyatt Says He Will Do 'Terrible Things' and Teases Dark Turn in Cryptic SmackDown Promo
Bray Wyatt made a statement during his WWE SmackDown return last week with a heartfelt promo to all the fans who kept calling his name while he felt at his lowest, but his promo was cut short by the masked mystery presence that we've seen teased before, who told him he wasn't prepared for what comes next and that he didn't know who he was messing with. Tonight we heard from Wyatt once more, and while the promo started out in the same heartfelt way from last week, things took a darker turn towards the end, with Wyatt teasing that he is now a servant and goes where the circle takes him, and also said that he will do "some terrible things".
Man of Steel 2: Bosslogic Turns Henry Cavill Into Bizarro for Sequel Poster
With Black Adam set to reintroduce fans to Henry Cavill's Superman, who is returning for an epic post-credits scene, everyone has been wondering what would happen next for the Man of Steel, and now we might have an idea. A new report revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in the works with Christopher McQuarrie supposedly writing the script. The actor has long since denied that he wouldn't be returning to his cape and tights with this cameo proving him right. Upon hearing the news that Man of Steel was in the works, artists around the world have been imagining how Cavill could look in his sequel. BossLogic created a cool concept that shows what Brainiac could look like in the sequel.
The Bloodline vs. Bray Wyatt's New Stable at WWE Survivor Series: War Games Teased
Since returning at WWE Extreme Rules, fans have been eagerly awaiting Bray Wyatt's next moves. The Eater of Worlds arrived on WWE SmackDown and showcased a very personal side of himself before being cut off by a masked figure on the tron. Absent from SmackDown were the Firefly Funhouse puppets, who accompanied Wyatt in human form at Extreme Rules. Online speculation has linked these five puppets to various WWE superstars, both past and current, with many expecting that they will eventually be revealed as members of the new WYATT 6 stable.
