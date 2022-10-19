East River Trail attack suspect pleads no contest to charges

The young man accused of attacking a woman on the East River Trail in De Pere last year has pleaded no contest to charges.

During a court hearing Wednesday, Miles Cruz pleaded no contest to all charges except attempted homicide. The attempted homicide charge was dismissed. The judge found him guilty of all four plea charges and sentencing will happen on January 6.

Cruz was accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman last year on the East River Trail while she was walking with her baby.

A criminal complaint says that DNA evidence connects Cruz to the crime. The complaint also said Cruz denied ever touching or assaulting anyone on the trail.