ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

East River Trail attack suspect pleads no contest to charges

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJDhF_0iezBAHX00

The young man accused of attacking a woman on the East River Trail in De Pere last year has pleaded no contest to charges.

During a court hearing Wednesday, Miles Cruz pleaded no contest to all charges except attempted homicide. The attempted homicide charge was dismissed. The judge found him guilty of all four plea charges and sentencing will happen on January 6.

Cruz was accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman last year on the East River Trail while she was walking with her baby.

A criminal complaint says that DNA evidence connects Cruz to the crime. The complaint also said Cruz denied ever touching or assaulting anyone on the trail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy