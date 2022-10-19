ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange

Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
NJ.com

Turner leads Cliffside Park past Ferris for SFC Ivy White title - Football recap

Jeremiah Turner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Cliffside Park to a 35-6 victory over Ferris at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Turner, who opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, found Ihsaan Hasan for 25-yard TD pass that gave Cliffside Park (5-2) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Turner, a senior added TD runs in the second quarter of 10 and 13 yards. Josh Chang added 15-yard TD run as well.
NJ.com

Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth

Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
NJ.com

Football: Hackensack takes down Passaic

Adrian King and Ayden Jones combine for five rushing touchdowns in Hackensack’s 47-7 wino over Passaic in Hackensack. Jones ran 12 time for 141 yards and two scores and King added three touchdowns on just four carries. He finished with 35 rushing yards. Quinton Butler also had a rushing touchdown while Dylan Thornton had five carries for 50 yards. As a team, Hackensack tallied nearly 300 yards on the ground.
NJ.com

Paterson Eastside quiets No. 14 Passaic Tech, makes statement in playoff-worthy battle

Paterson Eastside football clinched a winning record in more ways than one against Passaic Tech, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Thursday night in Wayne. Five of the Ghosts’ eight regular-season games were decided by a single possession, and they were able to head to the postseason on the right side of a .500 record and with some solid momentum after a 7-6 victory in a defensive struggle in Wayne.
High School Football PRO

Newark, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Memorial High School football team will have a game with East Side High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
njarts.net

Plainfield riots of ’67 are backdrop for new play presented by Premiere Stages at Kean University

“Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family” is an awfully academic-sounding name for a play that is not actually academic at all. But the title is accurate. Conflicts do abound in this new family drama, which was written by TyLie Shider and directed by Othell J. Miller, and is being presented by Premiere Stages in a tent outside the Liberty Hall Museum at Kean University in Union.
High School Football PRO

Jersey City, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Side High School football team will have a game with Snyder High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
essexnewsdaily.com

Lore retires, leaving lasting legacy in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services Director Karen Lore has retired after 34 years of township service. Born in Jersey City, Lore attended Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and received her Bachelor of Arts from Kean University. Her master’s degree in social work is from Rutgers University. It was while working at a mental health outpatient facility in East Orange that she read a help-wanted ad for a Bloomfield social service specialist. She applied.
newjerseyisntboring.com

New Jersey Farmer’s Markets for Autumn 2022

It’s Autumn and we are always looking for places to purchase in-season NJ produce! Whether you’re looking for an outdoor activity that supports local farmers and local businesses…you can’t go wrong with stopping by your local NJ Farmer’s Market. I LOVE a farmer’s market.
News 12

Police search for missing teen in Newark

Police are looking for a missing teenage girl in Newark. They say Kayla Jagoo, 17, was last seen on Fabyan Place. That's near Route 78 in the city's Weequahic neighborhood. Police say Jagoo is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds.
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting

A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
baristanet.com

Montclair CFO Sues Town of Montclair and Town Manager, Citing Harassment, Whistleblower Retaliation

Montclair, NJ – It looks like Montclair has a very big problem at the top. Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao has filed a complaint against the Township of Montclair and Township Manager Timothy Stafford, alleging that the defendants took retaliatory actions against her for engaging in whistle-blowing activity. Rao alleges that the retaliatory actions and harassment included reducing her work responsibilities, and harassing her through aggressive, threatening conduct to prevent her from carrying out her statutory job duties.
NJ.com

N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
