Ohio State

SFGate

What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?

How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
techunwrapped.com

How to Obtain Car Loans With Bad Credit Under Favorable Conditions?

It’s not always simple to get vehicle loans for those with terrible credit. While it may be difficult to get a car loan with bad credit, it is not necessarily impossible. Many vehicle lenders specialize in making loans to persons with bad credit. While people with bad credit will...
Business Insider

5 ways to get a loan when you have no credit history

4. Borrow from your 401(k) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. If...
CNET

Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score

Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
NBC San Diego

How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California

When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNET

Use a Debit Card Instead of a Credit Card and Watch Your Spending Drop

The internet has unleashed a multitude of new payment methods: PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Google Pay, Apple Pay… the list goes on and on. And yet credit cards remain extremely popular, for good reason. They provide easy financing for large purchases, simplify payments almost everywhere and can give rewards for your spending.
CBS LA

How to use life insurance to pay off debt

A life insurance policy protects your dependents in the event of your death. It does this by paying out a predetermined sum, which is intended to replace the income of the policyholder. If you have whole or universal life insurance coverage, your policy comes with a cash value that you...
Kiplinger

The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards

If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
Business Insider

Goodbye, bidding wars. Home sellers are losing some of the power they've enjoyed for the past 2 years.

Americans are losing their appetite for home buying. Sales of previously owned homes fell for the eighth straight month in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That's down 1.5% from August's pace and 23.2% from the year-ago rate. It also marks the slowest rate of sales since September 2012.
Motley Fool

How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement, If I Had to Start From Scratch

If I had to start investing my savings all over again, there's one specific asset I'd focus on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
reviewed.com

7 ways to bounce back your credit after overspending

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s been a challenging couple of years for many Americans, and now there is the highest inflation to contend with in 40 years. If you turned to credit cards to get you through these tough financial times, your credit and your wallet might have taken a hit. If you’re ready to get out of debt, here are seven ways to bounce back your credit after overspending.
themarketperiodical.com

Cheap Personal Loans without Income

If you are looking for affordable emergency loans, equity loans, home equity loans, cheap student loans and cheap mortgages, they are available through different financial institutions in countries such as the US, UK and Australia. Other sources where you can get affordable personal loans without income are online loan providers and cheap refinance loans online.

